Six from Sunday: Previously stout defenses suddenly faltering

Peyton Manning had 178 passing yards in the first quarter and threw 40 passes in the first half, yet his team still almost lost to the Texans (by the way, a few years ago, Manning threw for 247 yards in the first quarter of a game). I think it's clear that Manning understands his defense needs help because of all the injuries. He simply has to go out and score as fast as possible to reduce the opponent to being a one-dimensional team. It's almost to the point that Manning can't settle for field goals or they will lose.