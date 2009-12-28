Six from Sunday: Playoff teams still rely on franchise QBs

We have a tendency to overlook players that excel at their position, but don't make the "big" plays. For example, there's not much public interest in defensive ends that hold the point and stop the run game -- but when it comes to getting sacks, most people can rattle off the best defensive linemen in the league. Well, Patriots wide receiver Wes Welker did not score a touchdown in Week 16, but he completed a three-year cycle of moving the chains that is unprecedented in league history -- and yet it went unnoticed to some degree. Welker has now recorded at least 110 receptions in three consecutive seasons. In Sunday's win over Jacksonville, he was targeted 13 times by Tom Brady and he caught all 13 passes. Welker belongs in the Pro Bowl, but the glamour guys like teammate Randy Moss will probably beat him out. When it comes to an unsung hero that moves the Patriots offense right down the field, Welker is the man. There's no way a team can play zone defense on the guy. For some reason, he gets the nod as a good receiver but not a great one. That is wrong.