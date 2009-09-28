Six from Sunday: It might be time for Eagles to trade Vick

The Patriots went for it on fourth-and-1 on their own 24-yard line, ahead 16-10 in the third quarter. Eight plays later in that same drive, they converted a fourth-and-3 with a 21-yard completion from Tom Brady to Randy Moss. Later in the game, Brady went back to Moss with an 8-yard pass on a fourth-and-1. The Patriots were not going to give the Falcons offense the ball and liked their chances on fourth down.