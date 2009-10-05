Six from Sunday: Former head coaches making their mark

Mark Sanchez finally had a poor game after three decent performances. Did people actually think he was going to glide along in the NFL like it wasn't much of a jump from college football? Sunday's opponent, New Orleans, had three games of video to study his habits and go after him with a calculated plan. The next four opponents for the Jets are Miami, Buffalo, Oakland, and Miami again. Sanchez currently has four touchdown passes, five interceptions, nine sacks and two lost fumbles. He will improve. It is the job of Rex Ryan to protect his prize pupil and let him grow naturally. New York is a tough place and fans can be unrealistic in their expectations of a rookie QB as the starter. I already heard a few rumblings that he could be benched if he has another game like he did in New Orleans. He will stumble and fall again for sure, but he's not going to the bench.