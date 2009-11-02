Six from Sunday: Big trouble brewing in the Big Apple

The Giants' 40-17 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles puts their losing streak at three. What's more alarming is that they have given up 112 points in those games. The next four games are against San Diego, Atlanta, Denver and Dallas, before facing Philadelphia again. The loss of safety Kenny Phillips was a bad blow to the defense, but Eli Manning has to get back on course on the other side. In the three-game losing streak, he has three touchdown passes, six interceptions, six sacks and a lost fumble.