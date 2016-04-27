Six fantasy football sleepers in the 2016 NFL Draft

I'm lumping these three backs together, because all reach sleeper status for me based on their strength as pass-catchers and physical abilities that could slot them for early, specialized roles. Perkins was a workhorse for the Bruins, but will more likely slide into the NFL as a pass-catching specialist (at least initially), but that could make him an asset in PPR formats, and as a matchup-based flex starter ... assuming he lands in the right offense. A place like Oakland or Green Bay would be a great fit for Perkins, as he could own a sizeable piece of the passing game from a talented offense and be able to use his exceptional feet/quickness to the greatest effect. Ditto for Ervin, who is one of the more elusive backs in the class with a great combination of explosion/speed/acceleration. NFL Media's Chad Reuter mocked Ervin to the Seahawks, which could also be a nice fit, although he'll really have to make the most of his opportunities as Seahawks backs are among the least targeted in the league (average of 74 targets per year since 2012). Drake has game-breaking speed and nice hands out of the backfield, and definitely will need a role catered to his abilities out of the gate. If Dallas doesn't draft Ezekiel Elliott early, they could add Drake as the speed complement their offense currently (and desperately) needs. If Lance Dunbar does take more time to come back from his torn ACL last season, Drake could be an early-season fantasy asset (Dunbar had 21 receptions through three games in 2015).