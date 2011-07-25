Situation in Philly would ideally suit Favre if he returns

Michael Vick, in particular, could benefit from seeing how the veteran tormented opponents for years with his big arm and masterful improvisation. Much like Vick, Favre spent the early portion of his career winning games as a gunslinger with little discipline in the pocket. He heavily relied on his strong arm and fearless nature to make plays. However, Favre developed into a precise pocket passer in his later years, and his transformation allowed him to remain productive when others would start to show signs of decline.