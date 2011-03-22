Sitting on hot commodity, Reid puts endorsement behind Kolb

In fact, Reid is prepared to tell potential suitors for Kolb what he told Mike Holmgren when his former boss asked about then-Packers backup quarterback Matt Hasselbeck after Holmgren had left Green Bay to coach the Seahawks and Reid took over the Eagles. Reid had been Holmgren's quarterbacks coach for their final two seasons together with the Packers in 1997 and 1998, and Holmgren wanted insight from someone who had worked closely with Hasselbeck because there was so little game tape on him as Brett Favre's understudy.