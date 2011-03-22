Sitting on hot commodity, Reid puts endorsement behind Kolb

NEW ORLEANS -- Andy Reid says that not only are the Eagles entertaining offers from "a number of teams" interested in trading for Kevin Kolb, but he's willing to give the highest endorsement he can for anyone inquiring about his backup quarterback.
In fact, Reid is prepared to tell potential suitors for Kolb what he told Mike Holmgren when his former boss asked about then-Packers backup quarterback Matt Hasselbeck after Holmgren had left Green Bay to coach the Seahawks and Reid took over the Eagles. Reid had been Holmgren's quarterbacks coach for their final two seasons together with the Packers in 1997 and 1998, and Holmgren wanted insight from someone who had worked closely with Hasselbeck because there was so little game tape on him as Brett Favre's understudy.
"I said, 'Matt Hasselbeck will come in and help you win a championship,'" Reid said during the coaches' breakfast Tuesday at the NFL Annual Meeting. "That's how I feel about Kevin Kolb."
He further recalled telling Holmgren about Hasselbeck, "So whatever you have to pay for him, pay for him, go get him, and he'll help you win a championship."
Reid said those same strong feelings he has about Kolb are why the Eagles selected the former University of Houston standout with a second-round draft pick in 2007.
"I didn't bring him in to be a backup; I brought him in to be a starter," Reid said. "And crazy things happened with this Michael Vick thing that nobody thought would happen. So when I made that statement (last season), 'I've got a beautiful situation,' I've got a beautiful situation. But that kid is a championship-caliber quarterback."
Although the absence of a collective bargaining agreement prevents teams from trading players (or signing free agents), teams are allowed to discuss possible trades.
With Kolb viewed as one of the hottest -- if not the hottest -- quarterback in what appears to be a relatively thin market, the Eagles' phones have been steadily ringing.
"And there was talking going on (about Kolb) before (the previous CBA expired)," Reid said. "You know who's interested and, thank goodness, for Kevin and for us, there are a number of teams that are interested in Kevin. That's a tribute to him for the hard work that he's put in and his play.
"On the other hand, I've got to make sure that I do what's best for the Eagles, whether we keep him or trade him."