Sister of South Florida draft prospect Raymond found dead

Published: Apr 12, 2011 at 04:06 AM

A sister of South Florida defensive back Mistral Raymond, who's projected to be a late-round pick in the upcoming NFL draft, was found dead Monday in Bradenton, Fla., The Tampa Tribune reported.

According to deputies, Myslene Gabriel, Raymond's 25-year-old sister on his father's side, had told investigators less than a week earlier that she was the victim of aggravated battery and that she was three months pregnant.

Authorities found Gabriel's 2-year-old daughter uninjured in another room Monday.

Gabriel's autopsy hasn't been completed, but "there is evidence of foul play and detectives are working the case as a homicide," Manatee County Sheriff's Office stated in a news release.

Deputies had responded to a domestic battery call April 5 at an apartment complex. Gabriel told investigators that her ex-boyfriend, Bryan Stanford, 26, grabbed her face and hit her with an open hand, deputies said.

The tragedy is the latest in a string of them for Raymond, who nearly lost his mother, sisters and his sisters' children three years ago in an attack at the family home in Palmetto, Fla.

Raymond, a 6-foot-1, 196-pounder who played safety and cornerback at South Florida, recounted the story for the Chicago Tribune while visiting the Bears last week.

Raymond's cousin, who lived next door to Raymond's family, had killed someone in self-defense, and friends of the victim retaliated by throwing Molotov cocktails through the windows of Raymond's childhood home. His mother was home at the time, as was his older sister and her two children and his pregnant younger sister.

"It was situation where they just picked the wrong house," Raymond told the Tribune while noting how the attackers meant to swarm his cousin's home. "And while my mother and sisters were struggling to get out, the assailants or whatever you want to call them started shooting. So they were forced to run back into the house while it was on fire.

"I guess some buddies of mine that were down the street, they came and they ran the guys off. But my older sister, she was shot multiple times and didn't even know it. She was running off adrenaline, trying to keep everybody situated."

According to reports, Nanise Raymond, the older sister, was shot at least four times, including twice in the leg, after two masked gunmen opened fire, but she survived after emergency surgery.

The rest of the Raymonds were unharmed, but the family lost everything in the fire. Raymond's mother, who was disabled, died six months after the fire because of a lung-related illness, although it's unclear if the fire contributed to her death.

The incident changed the path of Mistral Raymond's football career. He was considering scholarship offers from Temple and Central Michigan after junior college but decided to walk on at South Florida to be closer to home. Palmetto is just 45 miles south of Tampa.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

NFL Week 12 underdogs: Will Steelers beat the Bengals? Can Colts knock off the Bucs?

Can the Steelers avoid a season sweep by the Bengals? Will the Colts keep their winning streak alive against the Bucs? Marc Sessler makes the case for five underdogs in Week 12.
news

Six things to watch for during 2021 NFL Thanksgiving Day tripleheader

NFL.com's Chase Goodbread breaks down what to watch for during all three NFL Thanksgiving Day games: Bears at Lions, Raiders at Cowboys and Bills at Saints.
news

NFL injury updates, latest league news from Wednesday, Nov. 24

The latest injury and roster news on Wednesday, including updates on Dallas Cowboys receiver CeeDee Lamb and offensive tackle Tyron Smith ahead of their game against the Las Vegas Raiders on Thanksgiving. 
news

NFL QB Index, Week 12: Aaron Rodgers returns to top three; Josh Allen takes a dip

In the latest installment of Gregg Rosenthal's QB Index, Aaron Rodgers vaults back into the top three while Josh Allen takes a dip. There's a change at the top of the board, too. Check out the full quarterback rankings.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW