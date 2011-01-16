Singletary considered for assistant jobs with Panthers, Vikings

Published: Jan 16, 2011 at 02:20 AM

Linebackers coach Richard Smith is following former Panthers coach John Fox to Denver, a league source said Sunday.

In the mix to replace Smith in Carolina is Mike Singletary, another source indicated, although the Minnesota Vikings also are targeting the former 49ers head coach for their linebackers coach vacancy.

Singletary, a Hall of Fame linebacker, played with Vikings coach Leslie Frazier and Panthers coach Ron Rivera, and both first-time NFL coaches would like their former Chicago Bears teammate to join their staffs.

Singletary coached inside linebackers for the Baltimore Ravens in 2003 and 2004 before going to the San Francisco 49ers as an assistant coach. He became the 49ers' interim coach in 2008 after Mike Nolan was fired, then he received the full-time job after a 5-4 finish to the season.

Singletary's 49ers went 8-8 in 2009, then slumped to 5-10 this past season before the coach was fired.

