Singer Marc Anthony will be part of 'major' announcement with Dolphins

The team scheduled a news conference to be held Tuesday in New York for a "major corporate announcement" with Anthony.
It's unclear whether Anthony will become a minority owner of the Dolphins. That's what happened last month when singer Gloria Estefan and her husband, producer Emilio Estefan, bought a small stake in the team.
New Dolphins owner Stephen Ross also began a partnership with Jimmy Buffett's Margaritaville enterprise, which includes Land Shark Lager, in May. Buffett has yet to accept Ross' invitation to become a minority owner, but the Dolphins' stadium has been renamed Land Shark Stadium for this coming season. Buffett also has written a song for the team.
NFL commissioner Roger Goodell and ESPN president George Bodenheimer will attend Tuesday's news conference, the Dolphins said. The team appears on ESPN's Monday Night Football on Oct. 12 against the New York Jets, and Anthony might perform at the game.
Officials with the Dolphins and ESPN didn't immediately return calls seeking further details. Anthony's publicist also didn't return calls.
Anthony is married to singer-actress Jennifer Lopez. He has sold more than 10 million albums and also is an actor.
Ross, a New York real-estate billionaire, completed his purchase of the Dolphins in January from Wayne Huizenga and quickly set out to rebrand the franchise. He has said he wants to fill up the stands with "a blend of entertainment and winning football."
