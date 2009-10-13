Singer Fergie might become latest Dolphins partner with star power

Published: Oct 13, 2009 at 04:10 PM

MIAMI -- Fergie might soon be on the Miami Dolphins' bandwagon as a limited partner.

NFL owners meeting in Boston this week approved the Black Eyed Peas singer as a part owner, but the team has yet to complete an agreement with her, Dolphins chief executive officer Mike Dee said in an e-mail Tuesday.

Fergie and the Black Eyed Peas already have a marketing partnership with the Dolphins. She wore a pink Dolphins jersey this month in an NFL campaign for breast cancer awareness.

Dolphins owner Stephen Ross has brought six other celebrities into the fold this year. The first partnership was with singer Jimmy Buffett. Musicians Gloria and Emilio Estefan, singer Marc Anthony, then tennis stars Serena and Venus Williams subsequently bought small shares of the team.

All attended the Dolphins' home opener last month, and Anthony sang the national anthem Monday night, when Miami won its second game in a row by beating the New York Jets 31-27.

Fergie, whose real name is Stacy Ann Ferguson, is a Grammy-winning singer and also an actress. Ross has said his celebrity partnerships stir excitement and reflect the vibrancy of South Florida, and he envisions the Dolphins as a glamour team.

