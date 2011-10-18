Sims-Walker rejoining Jaguars after brief Rams stint

Sims-Walker, whom the St. Louis Rams released last Monday, had 122 receptions for 1,648 yards and 14 touchdowns in three years with the Jaguars. Sims-Walker signed with the Rams this past offseason, but he was ineffective -- 11 catches for 139 yards in four games -- and was cut after the Rams acquired Pro Bowl wide receiver Brandon Lloyd from the Denver Broncos.