Sims-Walker rejoining Jaguars after brief Rams stint

Wide receiver Mike Sims-Walker is returning to the Jacksonville Jaguars, Fox Sports reporter and NFL Network contributor Jay Glazer tweeted Tuesday, confirming a Florida Times-Union report.
Sims-Walker arrived in Jacksonville on Tuesday, according to The Associated Press, and was expected to practice Thursday in preparation for Monday night's game against the Baltimore Ravens.
Sims-Walker, whom the St. Louis Rams released last Monday, had 122 receptions for 1,648 yards and 14 touchdowns in three years with the Jaguars. Sims-Walker signed with the Rams this past offseason, but he was ineffective -- 11 catches for 139 yards in four games -- and was cut after the Rams acquired Pro Bowl wide receiver Brandon Lloyd from the Denver Broncos.
The Times-Union also reported that the Jaguars placed tight end Zach Miller on injured reserve Tuesday. Miller had battled shoulder injuries the past couple of weeks and missed the Jaguars' season opener with a knee injury that he sustained during training camp. Cornerback T.J. Heath moved up from the practice squad to take Miller's place on the active roster.
The Jaguars also signed Martin Rucker off the Dallas Cowboys' practice squad, giving them three tight ends -- Marcedes Lewis and Zach Potter are the others -- on their 53-man roster.
The Jaguars announced via Twitter that defensive end Austen Lane (shoulder) and cornerback Rod Issac (hamstring), both of whom were injured during Sunday's 17-13 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers, had been placed on IR. Rookie wide receiver Jamar Newsomealso was waived from the practice squad, and cornerback Walter McFadden was signed to it.
