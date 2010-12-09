Simplicity keeping Falcons on top of NFC playoff picture

In looking at a clip from the Falcons' win over the Bengals, White's 43-yard touchdown reception illustrates his ability to defeat one-on-one coverage. The Falcons break the huddle with 22 personnel (two running backs, two tight ends and one receiver) on the field in a tight-I formation and White flanked to the right. He started in "Z-in" motion prior to the snap and ran a deep post against Adam Jones. With the run-heavy formation forcing the Bengals to drop an additional safety in the box, White is able to work on Jones without having to worry about a safety helping over the top. With few elite corners showing that they are capable of covering White without safety help, the Falcons can generate big plays in the passing game by using the threat of the run with the formation and use of play-action.