Sights, sounds from Super Bowl LVI Opening Night

That approach clearly worked for Chase, who is in the midst of a historic first season. His 1,455 receiving yards in the regular season were a rookie record in the Super Bowl era. He's added 20 receptions for 279 yards and a touchdown in three playoff games, leading the Bengals in each category. It follows a notorious display in the preseason, which saw the LSU product struggle to create separation and catch passes. He's done nothing but those two things for the past five months. It didn't take long for Chase to change the narrative -- he tallied 101 yards and a TD in Week 1 -- and he said he didn't spend much time thinking about it in the first place.