Sigh of relief: Chiefs LB Sheffield released from hospital

Published: Aug 27, 2010 at 05:30 PM

Kansas City Chiefs rookie linebacker Cameron Sheffield has been released from the hospital after hurting his neck while making a tackle during a preseason game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

The Chiefs said in a statement Saturday that Sheffield has movement in all his extremities.

The 22-year-old rookie was hurt late in the third quarter Friday night when his helmet made contact with Mike Bell's helmet as he took down the Eagles' running back near the Chiefs' sideline. Sheffield was carted off the field after being immobilized.

Trainers and coaches tended to the linebacker on the field for several minutes before securing his body and lifting it onto a cart. He was conscious, and medical personnel were talking to him.

Sheffield was drafted in the fifth round out of Troy and is competing for a job as a backup.

Last week in Tampa Bay, Chiefs cornerback Maurice Leggett was carted off following a head and neck injury. Leggett rejoined the team Wednesday and should make a full recovery, according to the team's official Web site.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

