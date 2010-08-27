Sigh of relief: Chiefs LB Sheffield released from hospital

Kansas City Chiefs rookie linebacker Cameron Sheffield has been released from the hospital after hurting his neck while making a tackle during a preseason game against the Philadelphia Eagles.
Trainers and coaches tended to the linebacker on the field for several minutes before securing his body and lifting it onto a cart. He was conscious, and medical personnel were talking to him.
Sheffield was drafted in the fifth round out of Troy and is competing for a job as a backup.
Last week in Tampa Bay, Chiefs cornerback Maurice Leggett was carted off following a head and neck injury. Leggett rejoined the team Wednesday and should make a full recovery, according to the team's official Web site.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.