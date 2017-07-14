 Skip to main content
Advertising

Around the NFL

Siemian ready to battle Lynch 'from the first day on'

Published: Jul 14, 2017 at 05:15 AM
Sessler_Marc
Marc Sessler

Around The NFL Podcast Co-Host

Trevor Siemian and Paxton Lynch are weeks away from engaging in a bona fide quarterback battle with the Denver Broncos.

Coming off January shoulder surgery, Siemian made it clear on Friday that he'll be ready to go when training camp ignites.

"I'm just really excited -- I'm healthy," Siemian said during an interview with NFL Network's Will Selva on behalf of DICK'S Sporting Goods. "... [My shoulder] was good to go through OTAs."

The third-year passer emphasized that he'll be ready to compete with Lynch, last year's first-round pick, "from the first day on," saying: "I think it's a lot of fun -- even in spring -- going back and forth with our defense."

Fun -- but also a tussle packed with high stakes. Siemian made it clear that neither he nor Lynch plan to finish in second place.

"I think the one word that comes to mind is competitive," Siemian said. "We're two young guys that want to play, want to succeed. We've done a good job learning from each other, pushing each other and, ultimately, I think the Broncos are going to be better as a football team (because of it)."

Siemian offers more game-day experience after making 14 mostly solid starts for Denver last season. Still, a tie between the two would arguably fall in favor of Lynch. After all, he's the guy who was hand-selected by football czar John Elway with the No. 26 pick in the 2016 draft following a first-round trade.

Siemian showed arm strength and a fair bit of courage last season. He has the tools to produce in the NFL, but Lynch is a player the Broncos must get a long look at. As it goes, first-round quarterbacks don't sit for long in today's NFL.

DICK's Sporting Goods is hosting its first ever Celebrate Youth Sports Weekend starting Friday. One percent of all sales will be donated to support youth sports teams in need across the nation. Any customer accompanied by a child wearing his or her youth team uniform or team gear during the same weekend will receive 20 percent off his or her purchase.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Jets signing free-agent receiver Mike Williams to one-year deal worth up to $15 million after visit

New York is signing former Chargers wide receiver Mike Williams, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Tuesday, per sources. The free-agent wideout is on a visit with the team today.
news

New Saints DE Chase Young to undergo neck surgery

New Orleans Saints defensive end Chase Young is set to undergo neck surgery, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported on Tuesday.
news

Browns signing WR Jerry Jeudy to three-year extension worth up to $58 million

The Cleveland Browns and wide receiver Jerry Jeudy have agreed to a three-year extension up to $58 million, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported on Tuesday
news

Eagles QB Jalen Hurts pays for funeral expenses for Houston-area HS football player

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts recently paid for the funeral expenses of a star Houston-area high school linebacker, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported on Tuesday.
news

Bengals sign OT Trent Brown to one-year contract

The Cincinnati Bengals are expected to sign veteran offensive tackle Trent Brown to a one-year contract, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported on Tuesday.
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Tuesday, March 19

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

Buccaneers GM Jason Licht: Mike Evans still in his prime; Tristan Wirfs, Antoine Winfield Jr. 'high priority' extensions

Joining "The NFL Report," Jason Licht reviews a busy offseason in Tampa that saw many returning players, but the Buccaneers GM says they aren't finished maintaining the roster.
news

Tyron Smith says goodbye to Cowboys after signing with Jets: 'A long and wild ride'

On Monday, Jets LT Tyron Smith reached out to the only fans he's known as an NFL player to bid farewell, writing an open letter on Instagram to express his gratitude to Dallas.
news

Texans WR Tank Dell on rehab from fractured fibula: 'I feel like I'm back and ready'

Houston Texans wide receiver Tank Dell is on the mend after his rookie season was cut short by injury, saying he's had a "great recovery" and that he feels "back and ready."
news

New Dolphins pass rusher Shaq Barrett aims to make Buccaneers 'mad they let me go' 

Having stayed in Florida by signing with the Miami Dolphins, linebacker Shaq Barrett is now set to prove he's got a full tank left, along with making the Tampa Bay Buccaneers regret releasing him.
news

Marquise Brown drawn to Chiefs by Patrick Mahomes, 'winning culture'

New Chiefs wide receiver Marquise Brown says he was drawn to the Chiefs due to quarterback Patrick Mahomes and the "winning culture."
news

Niners signing QB Josh Dobbs to one-year deal

Former Vikings quarterback Josh Dobbs has agreed to a one-year deal with the San Francisco 49ers, according to his agency.