Siemian ready to battle Lynch 'from the first day on'

Trevor Siemian and Paxton Lynch are weeks away from engaging in a bona fide quarterback battle with the Denver Broncos.
Coming off January shoulder surgery, Siemian made it clear on Friday that he'll be ready to go when training camp ignites.
"I'm just really excited -- I'm healthy," Siemian said during an interview with NFL Network's Will Selva on behalf of DICK'S Sporting Goods. "... [My shoulder] was good to go through OTAs."
The third-year passer emphasized that he'll be ready to compete with Lynch, last year's first-round pick, "from the first day on," saying: "I think it's a lot of fun -- even in spring -- going back and forth with our defense."
Fun -- but also a tussle packed with high stakes. Siemian made it clear that neither he nor Lynch plan to finish in second place.
"I think the one word that comes to mind is competitive," Siemian said. "We're two young guys that want to play, want to succeed. We've done a good job learning from each other, pushing each other and, ultimately, I think the Broncos are going to be better as a football team (because of it)."
Siemian offers more game-day experience after making 14 mostly solid starts for Denver last season. Still, a tie between the two would arguably fall in favor of Lynch. After all, he's the guy who was hand-selected by football czar John Elway with the No. 26 pick in the 2016 draft following a first-round trade.
Siemian showed arm strength and a fair bit of courage last season. He has the tools to produce in the NFL, but Lynch is a player the Broncos must get a long look at. As it goes, first-round quarterbacks don't sit for long in today's NFL.
