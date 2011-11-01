Sidelined Williams finds way to contribute in Houston

Published: Nov 01, 2011 at 07:32 AM

On the same day Brandon Jacobs expects to have his fast-ass car delivered, the Houston Police Department is getting five of them courtesy of Mario Williams.

Expect this to play out much better with Texans fans than the backlash Jacobs is getting from Giants fans for running his mouth. 

Well played, Mario.

Williams is doing something productive during his down time while he recovers from season-ending surgery on a torn pectoral muscle, donating five Chevy Camaros equipped with police packages on Tuesday so the HPD can run down law-breakers. When the whole football thing plays out, Williams says he's considering a career in law enforcement.

Williams says his recovery is "actually going too well," though he set no timeline on when he'd be able to start football-related activities.

The Associated Press contributed to this report

