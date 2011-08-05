Sidelined Umenyiora 'day to day' with hurt knee, says Coughlin

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- Two-time Pro Bowl defensive end Osi Umenyiora watched the New York Giants practice on Friday for the sixth straight day while his contract dispute with the team continues.
For the second straight day, the Giants said the 29-year-old Umenyiora did not practice because the player said one of his knees hurt.
Umenyiora did not report for the opening day of training camp a week ago Friday because he said general manager Jerry Reese had promised to renegotiate his contract. The deal has two years remaining and will pay the nine-year veteran $7.1 million. He came to camp the next day but has yet to practice.
The team gave Umenyiora's agent, Tony Agnone, permission to seek a trade earlier this week, but Reese abruptly rescinded that on Wednesday.
The Giants said Umenyiora was not practicing for the first four days because of his contract situation. However, coach Tom Coughlin said he has known about Umenyiora's knee injury.
"It is a concern but we are day to day until we see how that is," Coughlin said.
Notes: Mark Herzlich, the rookie free agent linebacker from Boston College, intercepted a tipped Ryan Perrilloux pass. ...Safety Tyler Sash, a sixth-round draft choice, intercepted a Sage Rosenfels pass. ...Lawrence Tynes hit all six of his field goal attempts, from 20, 28, 34, 38, 40 and 42 yards. ...WRs Domenik Hixon and Devin Thomas returned to practice after sitting out Thursday. Thomas dislocated a finger diving for a pass and left the field. ...Safety Cary Harris (shoulder) and linebacker Spencer Paysinger (groin) also left early.
