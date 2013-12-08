Sideline controversy doesn't stop Miami Dolphins in win over Pittsburgh Steelers

NOTES: Miami WR Mike Wallace had two catches for 19 yards in his return to Pittsburgh, where he played from 2009-12. ... Miami RB Lamar Miller left in the third quarter with a concussion and did not return. ... Roethlisberger's first-quarter touchdown pass to Sanders gave him 213 in his career, breaking a tie with Terry Bradshaw for the most in team history ... Polamalu returned an interception 19 yards for a score in the third quarter, the fifth touchdown of his career. ... Brown became the second Steeler to reach 90 receptions in a season. Hines Ward did it four times.