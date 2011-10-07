Siciliano, Soto hope to take control in TA league

After four weeks of the NFL Total Access fantasy league, teams have fallen by the wayside and there is just one undefeated team remaining. Conversely, there is just one winless team remaining in the league as well. With so many teams bunched up in the middle, the playoff race is far from decided. But what happens in Week 5 could go a long way toward clearing things up.

Fran Charles vs. The Greatest Show Online

It's a matchup of two teams limping into the week. Fran hopes to rebound after back-to-back losses while Torry Holt's Show is trying to shake off a close loss in Week 4. This might be the only matchup in all of fantasy football this week that features both of Carolina's running backs. Too bad the Panthers' offense revolves around Cam Newton.

Predicted outcome: Big days from Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski get Charles back in charge for a week.

Willie McGinest vs. Kool Kats

McGinest was the recipient of a nasty beatdown in Week 4. It's hard to see it happening two weeks in a row, but the idea that Michael Bush and Devery Henderson won't contribute much isn't far-fetched. The good news for Willie is that Dave Dameshek's Kool Kats are relying on Preson Parker and Shonn Greene.

Predicted outcome: In a low-scoring affair, McGinest does just enough to win.

Team Hebrew vs. Oh my God they killed Henne

Jay Glazer's Team Hebrew is one of the hottest teams in the league with a three-game winning streak. But with a bye forcing Steven Jackson to the bench and Vincent Jackson with a bum hamstring, that streak could come to an end. Meanwhile, Adam Rank's Henne squad only has one player on a bye -- Rex Grossman -- who probably wouldn't have started anyway. If he can't win this week, he may never win again.

Predicted outcome: Playing his best lineup against a patchwork one, Henne gets healthy this week.

Team Auto Draft vs. East Dillon Lions

Even with an auto-drafted team, Andrew Siciliano finds himself tied for first in his division. And similar to Rank, Team Auto Draft has only one player on a bye ... the injured Miles Austin. Don't be surprised if he's the high-point scorer of the week. On the other side, Jim Mora's Lions have a mess of a roster that isn't going to scare a lot of people this week.

Predicted outcome: This one is nearly Auto-matic. Siciliano cruises.

YoFace vs. Brian Baldinger

In a surprisingly intriguing matchup, Lindsay Soto's 4-0 YoFace squad takes on an upstart 1-3 Brian Baldinger. Both teams are mostly immune from bye week issues and it could turn out to be a high-scoring contest. With both sides having key players going on Monday night, this might go down to the wire.

Predicted outcome: Soto has too much firepower and YoFace gets to 5-0.

Dukes Duds vs. Paul Burmeister

Jamie Dukes is riding high after his third straight win last week. But he now runs into Paul Burmeister who his hungry for his first win. And with a roster full of players projected to be in shootouts on Sunday, this could be the week he gets off the schneid.

Predicted outcome: Burmeister finally gets over the hump and pulls the upset.

