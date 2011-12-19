Shurmur waits to name Browns' starting QB with McCoy ailing

Colt McCoy has improved from his concussion, but his status for this week, the rest of the season -- and beyond -- remains blurred.
McCoy has yet to be medically cleared to resume practice and it remains unclear if he will play again this season. Browns coach Pat Shurmur said Monday that McCoy is improving and remains day to day. McCoy didn't travel with the team for Sunday's 20-17 overtime loss to the Arizona Cardinals.
His backup, Seneca Wallace, started against the Cardinals and went 18-of-31 passing for 226 yards with a touchdown.
Shurmur said McCoy was "improving and getting better" but avoided any QB controversy -- for the moment -- by saying it's too early to know if McCoy will be healthy enough to practice or face the Ravens.
"I'm going to cross that bridge when they're both healthy," he said. "Right now, until Colt's healthy, we're going to go with Seneca."
But what if Colt is cleared, will he start?
"If Colt is OK, when Colt's OK, we'll talk about that," Shurmur said, playfully dodging a series of questions on the touchy subject. "How's that? Good answer?"
It's the only answer for now, but things could change if McCoy passes his baseline concussion test, is allowed to resume practicing and wants to finish the season.
McCoy's concussion and the Browns' handling of the head injury brought the team under intense scrutiny last week, when the NFL and NFL Players Association sent medical personnel to meet with team personnel.
Notes:Browns wideout Jordan Norwood sustained a concussion versus the Cardinals, at least the 11th reported head injury for Cleveland this season. ... Shurmur said linebacker Titus Brown suffered a "significant knee injury" and will likely miss the final two games. ... Tight end Alex Smith also sustained a "significant" shoulder sprain Sunday. ... Reserve linebacker Ben Jacobs also suffered a concussion.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.