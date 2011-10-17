Shurmur: Hillis not benched by Browns or on trading block

Published: Oct 17, 2011 at 01:21 PM

BEREA, Ohio -- No matter the coast or the opponent, Peyton Hillis can't seem to outrun the drama.

The Cleveland Browns running back, who since the season started has been involved in controversies surrounding contract negotiations with the Browns and his decision to sit out a game with strep throat, is again at the center of a mini-mystery surrounding an injury he sustained in Sunday's game at Oakland.

Hillis is nursing a strained left hamstring, an injury Browns coach Pat Shurmur said happened on a carry during the first quarter of the 24-17 loss to the Raiders. An MRI exam taken Monday confirmed Hillis' injury, and Shurmur said it's too early to say he'll miss this week's game against Seattle.

"Those injuries can take a couple of days or they can take however long," Shurmur said. "But it's a hamstring injury."

OK, that much is clear.

But here's where it gets a tad bit confusing.

The Brownsdid not announce Hillis' injury until late during the third quarter Sunday, leading to speculation Shurmur was benching his player. As Hillis stood on the sideline holding his helmet, TV commentators wondered why he wasn't in the game given the Browns were within striking distance and had planned to feature him against the Raiders.

So, coach, was Hillis hurt?

"That's an easy one," Shurmur said Monday during his news conference: "You can be assured that he had a hamstring injury. That you can be assured."

Later, in an attempt to clarify any vagaries surrounding Hillis' injury, Shurmur unintentionally added new elements of uncertainty.

After Hillis got hurt, Shurmur said he was told by Cleveland's trainers the bruising back was "only to be used in emergencies." And, Shurmur implied that Hillis, who returned to the game for two plays during the fourth quarter to help with pass protection, did so without permission.

"He just kind of ran back in there," Shurmur said. "We knew that he was injured and he was just as a last resort he had to go in and play."

Hillis came back in to replace second-year back Montario Hardesty, who struggled with his blocking and nearly got quarterback Colt McCoy hurt on a blindside blitz.

Jabaal Sheard

 

Shurmur later backtracked on his comments regarding Hillis' unexpected return, saying he was sent into the game by Cleveland's coaches.

"We were aware he went back on the field to pass protect," Shurmur said. "He didn't go out there on his own."

Shurmur said he was unaware of the long delay between Hillis getting hurt and it being announced by the Browns' public relations staff. At one point, reporters were told Hillis was not hurt.

"In the heat of the game, the last thing I'm thinking about is letting the press box know," he said. "I don't think there was anything to try to keep it from somebody."

There's no telling what may happen next, but Shurmur insisted the Browns are not shopping Hillis before Tuesday's 4 p.m. trading deadline.

Copyright 2011 by The Associated Press

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

NFL injury updates, latest league news from Saturday, Dec. 4

Indianapolis Colts center Ryan Kelly was placed on the reserve/COVID list on Saturday, the team announced. 
news

Pro Football Hall of Famer Claude Humphrey dies at 77

The Pro Football Hall of Fame announced ex-Falcons great Claude Humphrey passed away on the night of Friday, Dec. 3.
news

Steelers OLB T.J. Watt activated from reserve/COVID list

The Steelers pass rusher was activated from the reserve/COVID list and can play Sunday vs. the Ravens, the team announced Saturday morning. 
news

Aidan Hutchinson emerging as potential No. 1 pick in 2022 NFL Draft; scouts love Lincoln Riley-USC union

In this edition of the Scout's Notebook, Bucky Brooks says Michigan edge Aidan Hutchinson is emerging as a potential No. 1 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft. Plus, the Dolphins' youth movement, the Bills' daunting challenge and a seismic college coaching hire for the scouting community.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW