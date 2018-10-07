Shurmur: Giants 'finito, done' with Odell Beckham talk

"It's been on my heart. And I think all the stuff that was built up inside, it just kinda -- it came out in the wrong way," Beckham said Sunday, via ESPN. "And I texted [Shurmur], and I asked if I could have a minute to just talk to the team, because I feel like if we're not all on the same page. If it's not authentic and real, and we can all understand each other, then there's always gonna be miscommunication. So to be able to do that was big for me."