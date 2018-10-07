Around the NFL

Shurmur: Giants 'finito, done' with Odell Beckham talk

Published: Oct 07, 2018 at 11:34 AM
Headshot_Author_Nick-shook_1400x1000
Nick Shook

Around The NFL Writer

Fresh off a gut-wrenching loss, Pat Shurmur was not having any more nonsense Sunday.

Moments after the Giants fell to the Panthers via Graham Gano's game-winning 63-yard field goal, Shurmur took the podium and was asked about Odell Beckham's divisive comments that aired before New York's Week 5 game. It wasn't the first time he was asked about it, and he was very clearly done with the topic.

"All right, listen, I'm going to answer all the drama questions right now, and I'm going to go back to what I said," Shurmur said, referring to his Friday response. "I addressed it with Odell. I addressed it with our team. I publicly declared that I didn't agree with his comments. And I asked anybody who's interested that if they wanted a clarification to go to Odell because he's a big man."

Shurmur's frustration became evident in his tone as his voice slowly rose.

"These are the kind of things, in my opinion, when you have the locker room that we have that will help galvanize it because the locker room took care of it," Shurmur said emphatically. "And that's all I'm saying on it. Finito, done."

Shurmur can refuse to respond to questions and tell everyone his locker room dealt with it, and New York can feed Beckham targets (he received 14 Sunday, with eight catches for 131 yards and one touchdown). It can even get Beckham involved by having him throw a touchdown. But for as long as Beckham is on the team and New York isn't stringing together wins, this kind of thing is liable to continue happening.

Especially when it's construed as having a positive effect.

"I don't regret anything," Beckham said after Sunday's close loss, via ESPN. "I don't regret anything that I said. If it took that for us to come together as a team like we did [Sunday]. I can take that every single time."

The microscope of the New York media only makes a future outburst more likely -- and it appears as though it's something Shurmur is learning on the fly.

Case in point: Beckham's comments about not throwing the ball down the field and his team lacking heart came at the end of the work week. His inflammatory comments related to his quarterback, whom he didn't exactly defend when given the opportunity, were made public Sunday morning, just hours before the Giants kicked off in Charlotte.

There's a positive element to this, though: Beckham knew what was coming after he'd done the interview with ESPN, and asked to speak with his teammates before it came out.

"It's been on my heart. And I think all the stuff that was built up inside, it just kinda -- it came out in the wrong way," Beckham said Sunday, via ESPN. "And I texted [Shurmur], and I asked if I could have a minute to just talk to the team, because I feel like if we're not all on the same page. If it's not authentic and real, and we can all understand each other, then there's always gonna be miscommunication. So to be able to do that was big for me."

Then Manning went out and posted a 22-of-36 passing line with 326 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions. It was as good as it was ugly -- and though the Giants surged late, it didn't produce a win.

So sure, this is "finito" in the eyes of Shurmur. But if history is any indicator, it's highly unlikely this is the last we'll hear from Beckham, the No. 1 weapon on a 1-4 Giants team, especially if those in the locker room feel it brought them closer.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Bengals' Jonah Williams backing off trade request, 'stoked' ahead of RT move: 'I'm going to crush it'

Cincinnati Bengals offensive tackle Jonah Williams has backed off his trade request and is now excited about his move to the right side of the line.

news

Eagles' Darius Slay details 'cordial' Matt Patricia reunion: 'It's another day at the office'

When the Philadelphia Eagles added Matt Patricia to their coaching staff, one of the first questions was what cornerback Darius Slay thought about the move. Asked Monday about the relationship, Slay said things have been "cordial."

news

Lions LB coach says first-rounder Jack Campbell no lock to start in rookie season

The Detroit Lions drafted Iowa linebacker Jack Campbell No. 18 overall, viewing him as a ready-to-play rookie. However, linebackers coach Kelvin Sheppard noted Monday the assumption Campbell will walk into the Week 1 starting gig is wrong-headed.

news

Patriots rookie Malik Cunningham trying to follow Julian Edelman path from QB to WR

Malik Cunningham is attempting to replicate Julian Edelman's transition from QB to WR with the New England Patriots. The former Louisville quarterback signed with the Pats as an undrafted free agent this offseason and has reportedly impressed coaches with his early-stage development as a wideout.

news

NFL community reacts to Denver Nuggets winning NBA Finals

For the first time in franchise history, the Denver Nuggets are NBA champions. The Nuggets received congratulations from their Mile High neighbors, the Denver Broncos, after their dominant and historic run, along with other members of the NFL community.

news

Saints DE Cameron Jordan tabs 'slow, right decisions' as 'Kirk Cousins'

Speaking recently at the Von Miller Pass Rush Summit to a band of fellow pass rushers, Saints DE Cameron Jordan commended quick action on the field over slow and cautionary thinking. In doing so, he quipped about Vikings QB Kirk Cousins' decision-making quickness or lack thereof.

news

Cardinals WR Marquise Brown aims 'to prove that I can be the guy' in 2023

With DeAndre Hopkins gone, Marquise "Hollywood" Brown would seem to be the unquestioned No. 1 wideout for the Cardinals, but he's adamant about proving it in 2023.

news

Ex-Jaguars, Jets RB James Robinson released by Patriots less than three months after signing

James Robinson's journey in New England is over after fewer than three months. The Patriots have waived the running back, according to the NFL's official transaction wire on Monday.

news

HC Bill Belichick mum on DeAndre Hopkins, whom Mac Jones would 'love to have' on Patriots

Patriots HC Bill Belichick didn't offer much in regard to his thoughts on potentially adding WR DeAndre Hopkins, but QB Mac Jones said New England would "love to have him."

news

Browns unveil new 'dawg' logo decided by fans, players

The Cleveland Browns on Monday revealed their new "dawg" logo, as selected by the team's fans and players.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Monday, June 12

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

Danielle Hunter plans to skip mandatory minicamp as Vikings field trade calls

Danielle Hunter is officially a minicamp holdout. Hunter plans to skip the Vikings' mandatory minicamp this week as the sides haven't seen eye to eye regarding his contract situation.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2023 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ has you covered!

With NFL+, stay connected throughout the rest of the NFL offseason with special content from Training Camp, Hall of Fame, and more!

Learn More