Shuffling off from Buffalo: Entire Bills coaching staff fired

"As you're going forward, it's really about putting a partnership together," Billick said. "I think any organization, including the Bills, that are looking for a head coach, have to decide what type of structure they want to put together before they can reach out and say, 'We want this kind of coach or that kind of coach.' I had a pretty good first marriage in Baltimore with Ozzie Newsome, have a firm idea of what I'm looking for in an organization. We'll see how it pans out now as it stands with both Washington and Buffalo."