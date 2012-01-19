Shrine Game kicks off 'Path to Primetime' on NFL Network

Projecting draft rounds for Shrine Game's top prospects
Chad Reuter says a number of prospects boosted their draft stock with a solid week of Shrine Game practices, including former Boise State defensive end Tyrone Crawford. More ...
![](http://www.nfl.com/nflnetwork)Watch the East-West Shrine Game on NFL Network:
With the 2012 NFL Scouting Combine rapidly approaching, NFL Network's "Path to Primetime" 2012 NFL Draft programming kicks off with coverage of the East-West Shrine Game (Saturday, Jan. 21 at 4 p.m. ET).
This is the second consecutive year that NFL Network provides exclusive coverage of the East-West Shrine Game -- the longest-running all-star college football game. Paul Burmeister provides the play-by-play, while Mike Mayock and Charles Davis serve as game analysts. Rebecca Haarlow provides reports from the sidelines of Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Fla.