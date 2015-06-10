Around the NFL

Showtime to air Tony Gonzalez documentary

Published: Jun 10, 2015
Tony Gonzalez entertained football fans for 17 seasons in the NFL. He'll do it one more time this autumn.

The retired 14-time Pro Bowl tight end is the subject of Play it Forward, an in-depth documentary on the life, family and career of the former Chiefs and Falcons star. 

Set to air this October on Showtime, the film delivers an intimate portrait of Gonzalez's relationship with his older brother Chris, who taught Tony how to play football and stood by his side until the end of the tight end's career. The Los Angeles Times called the film a "remarkable, intimate and moving" story that chronicles, among other items, Gonzalez's missed attempt at reaching the Super Bowl.

"I'm so appreciative of Tony and his family, who were open and honest in what proved to be such an emotional series of events we bore witness to," said director Andrea Nevins. "We're so excited to share the Gonzalez family's very human story of dreams deferred, loss, and ultimately triumph."

Hall of Fame pass rusher Michael Strahan was an executive producer of the film. Strahan was drawn to the tale because it "resonates with the love, joy, loss, struggle and sacrifice it takes to hold a family together and achieve success."

Premiering at the 2015 Tribeca/ESPN Sports Film Festival, Play it Forward was the only non-ESPN film in the festival's nine-year history to win the coveted opening gala spot. 

