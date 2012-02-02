Show will go on: Madonna to play halftime with hamstring injury

Published: Feb 02, 2012 at 06:17 AM

INDIANAPOLIS -- Madonna can relate to what injured New York Giants and New England Patriots players are going through to be ready for Sunday's game.

Material Girl dazzles Radio Row

When Madonna enters a room, it's impossible to miss. The pop star visited the

NFL Network set Thursday, turning it into a universal photo shoot. More...

Madonna said Thursday she has been doing "a lot of warmups, taping and ultrasound" in preparation for the Bridgestone Super Bowl XLVI Halftime Show because of a pulled hamstring.

"I feel like I'm one of the football players right now with all of the physical therapy I have to do, but I'm good," Madonna said. "Mind over matter."

The pop star's news conference drew media members from "Entertainment Tonight" to The Associated Press and all points in between. Even NFL players wanted a chance to talk to the Material Girl.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive tackle Gerald McCoy told Madonna, "I love you," although he was rejected when he mentioned asking for a kiss after the news conference. Before that, the 23-year-old sought some advice on pursuing dreams.

"If you don't believe in what you're doing and you don't have passion for what you're doing, quit right now because anything that's worth having and accomplishing is going to be hard," Madonna told McCoy. "There's going to be a lot of people trying to bring you down and tell you, 'You can't,' so have faith in yourself. No. 2, don't take anything personally."

Madonna, who's a Michigan native, claimed to be "excited" and "nervous" to play in front of more than 60,000 people inside Lucas Oil Stadium and a worldwide television audience, and she dedicated her performance to her father.

While she wouldn't reveal any specific details of the show, Madonna did say she would perform three old songs and one new one.

"This is a Midwestern girl's dream, to perform at the Super Bowl halftime show," Madonna said. "In the over 25 years of performing that I've done, I've never worked so hard or been so scrupulous or freaked out as I have been maintaining my sanity and making the most amazing show for the Super Bowl."

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Chiefs TE Travis Kelce out vs. Steelers after failing to clear COVID-19 protocols

With a division title in their sights, the Chiefs will be without one of their premier pass-catchers on Sunday afternoon. Pro Bowl tight end ﻿Travis Kelce﻿ did not clear COVID-19 protocols ahead of K.C.'s game against the Steelers and will not play.
news

Rams hope RB Cam Akers (Achilles) could be a factor come postseason

The Los Angeles Rams activated RB Cam Akers off injured reserve just five months after a serious Achilles injury. GM Les Snead spoke with NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport about the team's plan for the second-year back.
news

Steelers star LB T.J. Watt will play vs. Chiefs despite cracked ribs

Steelers star T.J. Watt will play against the Chiefs today in a huge game. But as has been the case for most of the season, the Pro Bowl pass rusher will do so in some pain.
news

Sam Darnold could retake starting QB spot this season for Panthers

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports that there is a chance Panthers quarterback Sam Darnold can reclaim his job before season's end. 
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW