Show will go on: Madonna to play halftime with hamstring injury

INDIANAPOLIS -- Madonna can relate to what injured New York Giants and New England Patriots players are going through to be ready for Sunday's game.
Madonna said Thursday she has been doing "a lot of warmups, taping and ultrasound" in preparation for the Bridgestone Super Bowl XLVI Halftime Show because of a pulled hamstring.
"I feel like I'm one of the football players right now with all of the physical therapy I have to do, but I'm good," Madonna said. "Mind over matter."
The pop star's news conference drew media members from "Entertainment Tonight" to The Associated Press and all points in between. Even NFL players wanted a chance to talk to the Material Girl.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive tackle Gerald McCoy told Madonna, "I love you," although he was rejected when he mentioned asking for a kiss after the news conference. Before that, the 23-year-old sought some advice on pursuing dreams.
"If you don't believe in what you're doing and you don't have passion for what you're doing, quit right now because anything that's worth having and accomplishing is going to be hard," Madonna told McCoy. "There's going to be a lot of people trying to bring you down and tell you, 'You can't,' so have faith in yourself. No. 2, don't take anything personally."
Madonna, who's a Michigan native, claimed to be "excited" and "nervous" to play in front of more than 60,000 people inside Lucas Oil Stadium and a worldwide television audience, and she dedicated her performance to her father.
While she wouldn't reveal any specific details of the show, Madonna did say she would perform three old songs and one new one.
"This is a Midwestern girl's dream, to perform at the Super Bowl halftime show," Madonna said. "In the over 25 years of performing that I've done, I've never worked so hard or been so scrupulous or freaked out as I have been maintaining my sanity and making the most amazing show for the Super Bowl."