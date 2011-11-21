Show some restraint after big weeks

All Day? Not on Sunday: Apologies to all of you who saw your fantasy season roll up with Adrian Peterson's ankle injury. Yeah, that hurt me, too. Peterson has a high ankle sprain and that's not a promising injury. You do want to jump on the waiver wire for Toby Gerhart, but don't expect great things. Gerhart didn't really burn it up against the Raiders on Sunday. But at this point, the key is opportunity. And he's going to start for at least one game.