Show some restraint after big weeks

Here is an awesome fantasy team that would have crushed whatever team you were playing: Rex Grossman, Kevin Smith, Charles Clay, Jabar Gaffney, Johnny Knox and Jerome Simpson. If you started those guys, you probably won your week. Congratulations to your keen insight. You probably flexed B.J. Raji, too. But now you're just bragging.
The truth is, the points generated by these guys were lost in the fantasy atmosphere, but don't be burned by the reentry. The key question for you, the fantasy enthusiast is this: Who do I pick up?
The trend is to chase after the guys who have monster weeks. And since Kevin Smith is the only guy of the above group I would want on my team, we'll call this the "Chasing Amy" effect.
Don't get too caught up "Chasing Amy" after a great fantasy day. Instead, look for performance. Let's look at some recent examples of what has happened to some of the guys with monster games.
John Skelton had 22.10 points in Week 10, and looked like the worst quarterback in NFL history on Sunday. And that's not hyperbole, either. Skelton makes Mark Sanchez look like Joe Willie Namath.
Damian Williams had 16.70 points in Week 10, and if I'm mentioning him here it's because he probably struggled -- and struggle he did with 1.60 points.
The only player from the above mentioned list of curtain-jerkers I would even think about adding is Kevin "Silent Bob" Smith. The Lions offense is more dynamic and Smith showed that he can excel in it. But let's again temper our expectations here. Smith crushed the Panthers - the same team that Chris Johnson torched the previous week. Let's ask all of those people who played Johnson this week how that turned out.
Ah, don't bother. It didn't turn out well for them.
All Day? Not on Sunday: Apologies to all of you who saw your fantasy season roll up with Adrian Peterson's ankle injury. Yeah, that hurt me, too. Peterson has a high ankle sprain and that's not a promising injury. You do want to jump on the waiver wire for Toby Gerhart, but don't expect great things. Gerhart didn't really burn it up against the Raiders on Sunday. But at this point, the key is opportunity. And he's going to start for at least one game.
Who's your quarterback now?: I rushed out to grab Jay Cutler off the wire last week when I lost Matt Schaub and Matt Cassel. Cutler was already gone in all of my leagues, much to my chagrin. This week, I'm looking at Matt Leinart. That's right, I'm going to give Leinart a look. There aren't a lot of opportunities out there, either. I tried Sam Bradford, but that offensive line is terrible. There are worse pickups out there.
For the record, you can submit your fantasy questions to NFL Fantasy Live, Michael Fabiano or me on Twitter. But realize, NFL Fantasy Live has 37,000 followers, and Fabiano has 40,000. Me? Just 13. See, the odds are better that I will answer your question, so hit me up both via Twitter or via Facebook. Also be sure to catch the latest "Dave Dameshek Football Program."