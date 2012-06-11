Show Me State: Rams' Steve Smith out to prove he's still got it

And in June, what's not to like? Smith declared himself 100 percent healthy. He said the knee, the bones, the hamstrings, everything feels perfectly normal. He refused to wonder if he pushed himself too fast early last year and said he has no regrets. On the day the Giants were visiting the White House, he volunteered that he was happy his former teammates won their second Super Bowl in five years -- and said he regularly talks to one-time mentee Hakeem Nicks, who broke his foot a few weeks ago.