 Skip to main content
Advertising

Shoulder injuries keep Rams DBs Bartell, Atogwe out of practice

Published: Dec 08, 2010 at 06:34 AM

St. Louis Rams cornerback Ron Bartell and safety O.J. Atogwe didn't practice Wednesday while nursing shoulder injuries. Two other members of the secondary, cornerback Justin King and safety Craig Dahl, were limited with shoulder and knee woes.

Bartell sustained a stinger during the first half of Sunday's game at Arizona and was uncertain Wednesday whether or not he'd be able to play this weekend at New Orleans. Bartell, the Rams' top coverage cornerback, said his injury probably would be a factor for the rest of the season, but he said he felt better.

"It's one of those things: If you take a hit the wrong way or tackle somebody the wrong way, it's something that just may happen," Bartell said. "It's not something I'm going to concern myself with. If I'm able to get my strength back, I'll be out there on Sunday."

Atogwe said his shoulder was a little sore, but he would be ready to play against the Saints. Rams coach Steve Spagnuolo said King aggravated an earlier injury.

Atogwe is second on the team with 69 tackles plus two interceptions, and he has been a big factor on the blitz with two sacks and five quarterback hits.

Another cornerback, rookie Jerome Murphy, was limited with a hamstring injury. Murphy didn't play last week.

The Rams officially moved linebacker David Nixon up from the practice squad and placed linebacker Na'il Diggs goes on season-ending injured reserve. Diggs is scheduled to have surgery Friday on a torn pectoral muscle suffered last week.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Giants TE Darren Waller still hasn't 'made a decision yet' on playing in 2024

A month has passed since Darren Waller said he would decide on retirement soon, and the Giants tight end remains up in the air.
news

Aaron Donald believes Rams WR Puka Nacua can go on to do things that have 'never been done' in NFL

After seeing Puka Nacua's rookie year up close and personal, retired Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald recently sang the wideout's praises, claiming he can go on accomplish things that have never been seen before at his position.
news

LB Kyle Van Noy: Re-signing with Ravens was 'matter of when' rather than 'if'

Coming off one of his finest statistical seasons a decade into his NFL career, linebacker Kyle Van Noy rejoined Baltimore this week on a two-year deal, intent to make an impact as a mentor and former Super Bowl champion.
news

Texans make offseason history with acquisitions of Danielle Hunter, Stefon Diggs and Joe Mixon

Houston made offseason history with the acquisitions of pass rusher Danielle Hunter, wide receiver Stefon Diggs and running back Joe Mixon. The Texans have become the first team in history to add players who respectively had 10-plus sacks, 100-plus receptions and 1,000-plus rushing yards, per NFL Research.