Should you start Tyler Eifert over Travis Kelce?

One more thing worth noting in this comparison is the fact that Ivory has been dealing with a groin injury. He was assigned a questionable tag heading into the Jets' Week 2 game on Monday night, but was healthy enough to receive 16 touches. Reports following the game noted that Jets coach Todd Bowels wasn't positive how long Ivory would last. Bilal Powell actually finished the game with 18 touches, two more than Ivory, as he piled up some volume in the fourth quarter when the Jets needed to chew clock. Anderson, although ineffective through two games, is fully healthy and will potentially be fighting to keep the starting role in front of a national audience on Sunday Night Football.