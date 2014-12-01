Should J.J. Watt win this year's MVP award?

The Houston crowd is known to serenade their biggest star with a three syllabled "J-J-Watt" chat after the defensive lineman makes a big play. Needless to say, they chant this often.
During his stat-stuffing, game-altering, superhero-esque performance in Sunday's 45-21 beatdown of the Tennessee Titans, Texans fans changed up the chant, instead going with a declaration of "M-V-P! M-V-P!"
They'll get no arguments from Watt's teammates.
"He's the MVP man, hands down," receiver DeAndre Hopkins said, per ESPN.com. "... When was the last time you've seen a defensive end have as many touchdowns or make the kinds of catches he's made?"
The answer, DeAndre, is never.
On Sunday, Watt compiled three tackles, one tackle for loss, six quarterback hits, two sacks, one forced fumble, one fumble recovery and one reception for a one-yard touchdown.
Watt is the first player with at least three offensive touchdowns and two or more defensive touchdowns in a season since Joe Golding of the Boston Yanks in 1948.
The defensive destroyer became the only player in NFL history with three touchdown receptions, an interception returned for a touchdown and a fumble recovery for a TD in the same season.
Aaron Rodgers is the momentary leader in the MVP discussion, as the quarterback flawlessly guides the NFC's best team. Watt's candidacy would get a boost if somehow the Texans could streak to the playoffs.
In the meantime, we'll enjoy watching the most dominant defensive lineman of our generation.
And Watt will enjoy the M-V-P chants.
"It's what you dream about," he said.
