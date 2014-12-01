Around the NFL

Should J.J. Watt win this year's MVP award?

Published: Dec 01, 2014 at 12:48 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

The Houston crowd is known to serenade their biggest star with a three syllabled "J-J-Watt" chat after the defensive lineman makes a big play. Needless to say, they chant this often. 

During his stat-stuffing, game-altering, superhero-esque performance in Sunday's 45-21 beatdown of the Tennessee Titans, Texans fans changed up the chant, instead going with a declaration of "M-V-P! M-V-P!"

They'll get no arguments from Watt's teammates.

"He's the MVP man, hands down," receiver DeAndre Hopkins said, per ESPN.com. "... When was the last time you've seen a defensive end have as many touchdowns or make the kinds of catches he's made?"

The answer, DeAndre, is never.

On Sunday, Watt compiled three tackles, one tackle for loss, six quarterback hits, two sacks, one forced fumble, one fumble recovery and one reception for a one-yard touchdown.

Watt is the first player with at least three offensive touchdowns and two or more defensive touchdowns in a season since Joe Golding of the Boston Yanks in 1948.

The defensive destroyer became the only player in NFL history with three touchdown receptions, an interception returned for a touchdown and a fumble recovery for a TD in the same season.

Aaron Rodgers is the momentary leader in the MVP discussion, as the quarterback flawlessly guides the NFC's best team. Watt's candidacy would get a boost if somehow the Texans could streak to the playoffs.

In the meantime, we'll enjoy watching the most dominant defensive lineman of our generation.

And Watt will enjoy the M-V-P chants.

"It's what you dream about," he said.

The latest Around The NFL Podcast recaps every Sunday game from Week 13 and debates whether Johnny Manziel deserves the starting job. Find more Around The NFL content on NFL NOW.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Steelers WR JuJu Smith-Schuster activated off IR, expected to play vs. Chiefs

Steelers wideout ﻿JuJu Smith-Schuster﻿ will be activated off injured reserve and is expected to play against the host Chiefs in Sunday's Super Wild Card Weekend showdown, Ian Rapoport reports.
news

Cardinals HC Kliff Kingsbury: Decision on J.J. Watt playing vs. Rams to 'come down to the wire'

Cardinals DE J.J. Watt (shoulder) has a chance to make his return just in time for Super Wild Card Weekend, but coach Kliff Kingsbury said that decision will be last minute.
news

NFL injury updates, latest league news from Saturday, Jan. 15

The latest NFL roster and injury news from Saturday.
news

Texans complete interview with Brian Flores one day after dismissing head coach David Culley

Less than one day after dismissing David Culley, the Houston Texans have officially begun their search for a new leader. The candidate? Former Dolphins head coach Brian Flores.
news

Chiefs RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire (shoulder) ruled out for Sunday vs. Steelers

Chiefs second-year running back ﻿Clyde Edwards-Helaire﻿ is out for Sunday's Super Wild Card Weekend game against the Pittsburgh Steelers due to a shoulder injury, Andy Reid announced Friday.
news

NFL injury updates, latest league news from Friday, Jan. 14

The latest NFL roster and injury news from Friday.
news

Chargers fire special teams coordinator Derius Swinton II

Los Angeles fired special teams coordinator Derius Swinton II, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Friday. 
news

Texans GM Nick Caserio on firing coach David Culley after one season: 'One of the hardest decisions I've made in my life'

The Houston Texans fired coach David Culley Thursday after just one season and a 4-13 record in 2021. On Friday, general manager Nick Caserio said it was his decision to move on from the 66-year-old coach.
news

2021 All-Pro Team: Jonathan Taylor, T.J. Watt, Cooper Kupp highlight roster

Five players, including dynamic pass catchers Cooper Kupp and Davante Adams, are unanimous choices for The Associated Press 2021 NFL All-Pro Team.
news

Rams QB Matthew Stafford not feeling pressure to earn first postseason win

Matthew Stafford has yet to win a playoff game in three chances, but the Rams QB isn't feeling the pressure entering Monday night's showdown versus the Cardinals to conclude Super Wild Card Weekend.
news

Steelers RB Najee Harris (elbow) questionable for Sunday vs. Chiefs

Steelers RB Najee Harris missed two practices this week as he deals with an elbow injury, he was a full participant Friday and is questionable for Sunday.
news

Niners DE Nick Bosa: Cowboys OTs Tyron Smith and La'el Collins are 'definitely beatable'

The Dallas Cowboys boast the top pair of offensive tackles in the NFL with ﻿Tyron Smith﻿ and La'el Collins. Ahead of Sunday's bout with the Cowboys, San Francisco 49ers edge rusher ﻿Nick Bosa﻿ said he respected the duo but isn't fretting the task at hand.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW