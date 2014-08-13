Should fantasy expectations for Foles be tempered?

» New Giants' offensive coordinator Ben McAdoo has proclaimed that fans will need to take a "leap of faith" while Big Blue works out the kinks in his newly implemented scheme. We knew the Giants might need some time to learn the ropes as the team looks to bounce back from their dismal 2013 campaign, but the result so far is worrisome. From a fantasy aspect, all of this is especially alarming for receiver Victor Cruz's value. Eli Manning has only attempted nine passes to the team's 69 rushing attempts so far in two preseason games, which on the bright side is great for Rashad Jennings and Andre Williams. But Manning didn't seem very optimistic about the way things are going either, saying "Well I hope everything is set and ready for opening night." We do too Eli, we do too.