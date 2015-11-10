Should Browns hand Manziel keys for rest of '15?

The Browns are 2-7 and still have two games against the Steelers remaining, another contest against the Bengals, and a December date with the Seahawks in Seattle. Sure, it would make sense for Manziel to play out the string, but what if it's worse than we expected? Owner Jimmy Haslam as all but promised to bring the same cast and crew back for the 2016 season, and what type of message would a floundering Manziel send to end 2015?