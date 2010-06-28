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Short stay: Giants waive ex-Titans KR Davis, who fails physical

Published: Jun 28, 2010 at 01:14 PM

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- Kick returner Chris Davis didn't last very long with the New York Giants.

The Giants announced Monday that they waived Davis after he failed his physical.

The Giants had claimed Davis on waivers last week in a move to acquire a veteran kick returner after Domenik Hixon suffered a major knee injury during a mandatory minicamp earlier in the month.

A 2007 fourth-round draft pick of the Tennessee Titans, Davis didn't play in 2009 after injuring a hamstring during the Hall of Fame Game against the Buffalo Bills. He played in 17 regular-season games for the Titans, catching seven passes for 68 yards. He averaged 9.1 yards on 33 punt returns and 26.0 yards on six kickoff returns.

Davis was signed by the Cincinnati Bengals in March and was waived last week.

Copyright 2010 by The Associated Press

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