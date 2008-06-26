Shockey saga serious thorn in side of defending champions

An NFL general manager offered this view: "Shockey is among the top five tight ends in the league. His blocking is downplayed. He is a very good blocker. Of all of the best tight ends -- (Antonio) Gates, (Tony) Gonzalez and (Jason) Witten -- he is easily a better blocking tight end than any of them. His receiving skills have diminished. He drops way too many balls. Some of that is likely just concentration and his situation. I would imagine before the season kicks off, there will be other suitors in a trade for him. Injuries and circumstances might call for it. But whether he is a Giant or somewhere else, the player should take inventory on what has worked and what has not worked for him in this league. And clean it up."