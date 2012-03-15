Shockey's interest in Giants draws Twitter fire from Toomer

Published: Mar 15, 2012 at 02:02 AM

Fresh off watching the New York Giants win a Super Bowl without his services, tight end Jeremy Shockey reportedly wants back in with Big Blue.

Reuter: Chain reaction

How will this year's free agency impact April's draft? Chad Reuter examines the fallout of some notable developments. More ...

Shockey has informed the Giants that he'd like to reunite with the franchise that hosted the first six seasons of his career, the New York Daily News reported Thursday.

Shockey told the Giantshe would accept the veteran-minimum salary of $925,000, a source familiar with the situation told The Star-Ledger, but even his most loyal supporters within the building "resisted the idea of his return," according to the newspaper.

One former teammate, Amani Toomer, expressed his disinterest in seeing Shockey suit up for the Giants again.

"No!!Shockey"I will never play4 you again!"he yelled at jerry Reese in 08. Let him keep his word. Bad teammate, worse person," Toomer wrote on Twitter in response to the Daily News' report.

Shockey wasted no time in responding.

"Go get a bucket of rocks and start throwing them at your glass house," he tweeted back at Toomer.

The Giants reached terms on a one-year, $2.5 million contract with former Dallas Cowboys tight end Martellus Bennett, a league source told NFL Network insider Jason La Canfora on Wednesday. The team remains thin at the position after Jake Ballard and Travis Beckum both tore their anterior cruciate ligaments during Super Bowl XLVI.

Shockey had a tumultuous tenure with the Giants from 2002 to 2007 before spending the next three seasons with the New Orleans Saints. He caught 37 passes for 455 yards with four touchdowns as a member of the Panthers in 2011, his first season in Carolina.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

