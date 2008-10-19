Shockey, Colston back for Saints; Panthers OL thin

Published: Oct 19, 2008 at 05:44 AM

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees got two key players back for Sunday's game against Carolina, while the Panthers were without two starting offensive linemen.

Receiver Marques Colston and tight end Jeremy Shockey were active for the Saints. Colston hadn't played since tearing ligaments in his left thumb in Week 1. Shockey had missed three games with a sports hernia.

The injuries didn't prevent Brees from entering the game as the NFL's leader in completions and yards passing.

The Panthers were without center Ryan Kalil and right tackle Jeff Otah, who are both nursing right ankle injuries. Geoff Hangartner started at center and Jeremy Bridges at right tackle.

Receiver D.J. Hackett (knee) missed his second straight game for Carolina, while Saints receiver David Patten (groin) sat out his fourth straight.

Copyright 2008 by The Associated Press

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Bears linebacker T.J. Edwards sees 'similarities' between his former QB Jalen Hurts, Justin Fields

Linebacker T.J. Edwards has experienced a change of scenery this offseason, going from the NFC-champion Philadelphia Eagles to the three-win Chicago Bears, but he's found a degree of familiarity thanks to the teams' quarterbacks.

news

Pro Football Hall of Fame offensive tackle Bob Brown dies at 81

Bob Brown, the Pro Football Hall of Fame offensive tackle known for his tenacity in the trenches through the 1960s and early 1970s, died Friday night at the age of 81.

news

Panthers' Brian Burns: Rookie QB Bryce Young 'put quite a stamp on the locker room' during minicamp

Veteran Panthers gave their first impressions of rookie QB Bryce Young, who's already climbed the depth chart ahead of training camp.

news

Giants' Kayvon Thibodeaux on Eagles hype entering 2023: 'We love being the underdogs'

With the Philadelphia Eagles favorites to win the NFC East in 2023, New York Giants linebacker Kayvon Thibodeaux says the team enjoys "being the underdogs."

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2023 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ has you covered!

With NFL+, stay connected throughout the rest of the NFL offseason with special content from Training Camp, Hall of Fame, and more!

Learn More