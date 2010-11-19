Shields making name for himself in Packers' secondary

Notes: The Packers listed FB Korey Hall (back), DE Ryan Pickett (ankle) and WR Donald Driver (quadriceps) as questionable after Pickett and Driver were limited in practice and Hall didn't participate Friday. McCarthy said Pickett and Driver will be evaluated Saturday to determine if they're fit to play against the Vikings, but the coach sounded encouraged that both will play. The other eight players on the injury report are probable, including LB Desmond Bishop, who was added to the report with a lingering hip injury. ... LB Clay Matthews, who is listed as probable, said he has been bothered by shin splints, but he isn't concerned about missing anything other than practice time. "There's been some general soreness and pain so (the trainers) are being cautious about it," Matthews said. "I feel fine. I'll be fine for the game."