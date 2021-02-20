Around the NFL

Sherman: Terry McLaurin would 'be special' alongside a solid No. 2 WR

Published: Feb 20, 2021 at 02:47 PM
Adam Maya

NFL.com Digital Content Producer

Terry McLaurin has been a revelation since breaking into the league two years ago. A third-round pick out of Ohio State, he led all 2019 rookies in receptions. He placed among the top 20 in catches and yards during a stellar sophomore campaign.

His seamless transition to the NFL is made even more impressive by the fact he's already caught passes from six different quarterbacks in Washington (seven, if you count converted QB Logan Thomas).

Richard Sherman believes McLaurin would be even better if he just had a solid running mate at receiver.

"If he had anybody else beside him and they couldn't just double him and cloud him all the time he'd be special, but that's the hard thing, they can't find anybody else," th3 49ers cornerback said on the Cris Collinsworth Podcast featuring Richard Sherman, per 106.7 The Fan in Washington D.C. "They've got a bunch of guys who kind of flash, but he plays hard. ...

"He's one of the better up-and-coming wideouts in the league."

McLaurin, who registered 87 catches for 1,118 yards in Year 2, also has a fan in new Chargers coach Brandon Staley. The former Rams defensive coordinator said he prepared a cutup of McLaurin to challenge cornerback Jalen Ramsey prior to a Week 5 meeting last season.

"(He's) way faster than you think," Staley said. "Really good after the catch, and then, I was like, guys, he runs hard, he's not like some of these other ones that kind of float, and drift. I'm like, he's running, and I think that guy is really good."

McLaurin didn't have especially notable performances against either the 49ers or Rams last year, but that's more to Sherman and Staley's point. Washington had two other players catch 70 passes last season, but neither tight end Thomas (9.3) or running back J.D. McKissic (7.4) were stretching the field. WFT's next leading wide receiver was Cam Sims﻿, who had 32 receptions.

McLaurin is proving to be great despite his supporting cast. With upgrades at quarterback and wideout, perhaps he'll really be scary.

Related Content

news

Lions OC Anthony Lynn: T.J. Hockenson's 'ceiling is even higher' after Pro Bowl season

After registering a modest rookie season, TE ﻿T.J. Hockenson﻿ produced this past season like everyone expected upon the Lions drafting him No. 8 overall in 2019. New Lions OC Anthony Lynn believes it's just the beginning.
news

Carson Wentz says goodbye to Philadelphia following trade to Colts

Carson Wentz﻿ landed in Indianapolis on Friday, less than 24 hours after the Colts agreed to acquire him in a trade with the Eagles, but not before bidding adieu to the franchise that drafted him.
news

Hunter Henry 'open to whatever' as TE approaches free agency

Hunter Henry is less than a month away from his first go-around as a for-hire pass-catcher -- as long as the Chargers don't strike a deal with him first -- and he's keeping an open mind about the entire process.
news

Packers release OL Rick Wagner, LB Christian Kirksey after one season with team

Green Bay released tackle ﻿Rick Wagner﻿ and linebacker ﻿Christian Kirksey﻿ on Friday in what amounts to salary shedding moves as teams across the NFL trim their payrolls to fit under the tight cap expected for 2021.
news

Around The NFL Podcast: Carson Wentz trade & Big Ben drama with Dameshek 

A room filled with some heroes is joined by Dave Dameshek to celebrate and remember Chris Wesseling's birthday. The heroes also discuss Carson Wentz being traded to the Colts and what will happen with Big Ben.
news

Eagles release DeSean Jackson after two seasons; WR wants to play in 2021

DeSean Jackson is again parting ways with the Philadelphia Eagles. The club released the veteran receiver Friday. Jackson took to Instagram to post about his departure prior to the move becoming official.
news

Cardinals GM rejects idea of cutting Chandler Jones, says they could 'take a swing' at J.J. Watt

Could the Arizona Cardinals release pass rusher Chandler Jones? It seems unlikely based on Friday remarks from GM Steve Keim.
news

Panthers to release veteran safety Tre Boston; punter Michael Palardy cut

The Carolina Panthers plan to release veteran safety Tre Boston, who started 16 games last season.
news

Chargers QB Justin Herbert: 'I think anyone should aspire to be like Tom Brady'

Justin Herbert is coming off a historic first season that culminated in Offensive Rookie of the Year honors. The Chargers QB recently had a veteran in mind when asked if there's a player he hopes to emulate.
news

Cardinals' Michael Bidwill 'very bullish' on Kliff Kingsbury, Steve Keim in 2021

Is 2021 a make-or-break year for Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury and GM Steve Keim? Owner Michael Bidwill says he's "bullish" on the duo heading into next season.
news

WR Marvin Jones wants to chase Super Bowl in free agency

Soon-to-be free agent WR Marvin Jones recently said that a top priority in choosing his new team will be his ability to win a Super Bowl in 2021.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW