Sherman: Terry McLaurin would 'be special' alongside a solid No. 2 WR

Terry McLaurin has been a revelation since breaking into the league two years ago. A third-round pick out of Ohio State, he led all 2019 rookies in receptions. He placed among the top 20 in catches and yards during a stellar sophomore campaign.

His seamless transition to the NFL is made even more impressive by the fact he's already caught passes from six different quarterbacks in Washington (seven, if you count converted QB Logan Thomas).

Richard Sherman believes McLaurin would be even better if he just had a solid running mate at receiver.

"If he had anybody else beside him and they couldn't just double him and cloud him all the time he'd be special, but that's the hard thing, they can't find anybody else," th3 49ers cornerback said on the Cris Collinsworth Podcast featuring Richard Sherman, per 106.7 The Fan in Washington D.C. "They've got a bunch of guys who kind of flash, but he plays hard. ...

"He's one of the better up-and-coming wideouts in the league."

McLaurin, who registered 87 catches for 1,118 yards in Year 2, also has a fan in new Chargers coach Brandon Staley. The former Rams defensive coordinator said he prepared a cutup of McLaurin to challenge cornerback Jalen Ramsey prior to a Week 5 meeting last season.

"(He's) way faster than you think," Staley said. "Really good after the catch, and then, I was like, guys, he runs hard, he's not like some of these other ones that kind of float, and drift. I'm like, he's running, and I think that guy is really good."

McLaurin didn't have especially notable performances against either the 49ers or Rams last year, but that's more to Sherman and Staley's point. Washington had two other players catch 70 passes last season, but neither tight end Thomas (9.3) or running back J.D. McKissic (7.4) were stretching the field. WFT's next leading wide receiver was Cam Sims﻿, who had 32 receptions.