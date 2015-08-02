Sherman supports Kam, can't see Thomas missing time

As the Seahawks continue to put their roster back together one contract extension at a time, star safety Earl Thomas waits patiently on the physically unable to perform (PUP) list while recovering from a torn labrum.
"Can I imagine Earl Thomas not playing in a real game? I cannot," Sherman told reporters on Sunday. "That's not because I've played with him for so long. I just know him as a person. I know what kind of competitor he is, I know what kind of drive he has inside of him. If something changes, things have changed. That'd be a pretty crazy idea, in my opinion. He just has a itch about him to play this game. He hasn't missed a game since he's been here, has he? He's the kind of the guy who doesn't like things like that to change."
As of Sunday, the Seahawks have not given any timetable for Thomas to return. In the meantime, fellow Legion of Boom captain Kam Chancellor sounds like a player determined to dig his heels in while he waits for a new contract.
Sherman addressed Chancellor as well on Sunday:
"He's taking a stand and I support him," Sherman said. "Whenever you take a stand like this, you don't get a lot of support from the fans because of how the fans feel like about honoring contracts. But we understand this business."
For now, fans will need to understand that Sherman has a lot more responsibility this training camp with so many injuries and holdouts.
