Around the NFL

Sherman on Wentz: 'He wasn't shook. He's a rook'

Published: Nov 21, 2016 at 03:24 AM
Headshot_Author_Marc_Sessler_1400x1000
Marc Sessler

Around the NFL Writer

Seahawks cornerback Richard Sherman knew all along that Seattle's rough-and-tumble defense would make life difficult for Eagles rookie quarterback Carson Wentz.

"He was poised. He wasn't shook. He's a rook. That's what he is," Sherman said after Sunday's 26-15 win over Philadelphia, per USA TODAY's Tom Pelissero.

"He's been kind of getting an easy walk through this league and then he ran into some people that -- we've been there before. We've seen your looks. We know your plays," Sherman said. "So, he's going to learn from it and he's going to work hard and come back."

Wentz and the Eagles struggled mightily against a Seattle defense that ranks No. 1 in points allowed for the fifth straight season -- a mark that would tie an NFL record with the 1953-1957 Browns if it sticks through Week 17.

On Sunday, Wentz finished with 218 yards, two touchdowns and a pair of picks, but much of that real estate came with the game fully out of hand. Saddled with a limited Eagles receiving corps, Wentz was held to 4.8 yards a pass on a day that saw him limited to short lobs into the heart of Seattle's defense.

"You're not going to win a ballgame throwing slants the whole game. Eventually, you're going to make a mistake," Sherman said of Wentz, whose two interceptions put the game away. "... We don't worry about things like that. We knew eventually he had to take his shot and we were happy to be there. We should've got another one."

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Rams restructure Aaron Donald contract to make him highest-paid non-QB in NFL history

Aaron Donald isn't retiring, and he's returning to a bank vault worth of cash. The Los Angeles Rams restructured Donald's contract to make him the highest-paid non-quarterback in NFL history, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Monday.

news

49ers excuse QB Jimmy Garoppolo from mandatory minicamp

Jimmy Garoppolo won't be at the San Francisco 49ers' mandatory minicamp this week. NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported that the Niners excused the quarterback from minicamp, per sources informed of the situation.

news

Texans' Romeo Crennel announces his retirement after 50 years of coaching

Houston Texans senior advisor for football performance Romeo Crennel has announced his retirement after 50 years of coaching, 39 in the NFL.

news

Packers QB Aaron Rodgers in Green Bay as expected for mandatory minicamp

Aaron Rodgers, who exercised his right to skip the voluntary portion of the Packers' offseason work, is in Green Bay this week for mandatory minicamp, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported.

news

NFL roundup: Latest league news from Monday, June 6

Mandatory minicamps are set to start this week and despite seeking a new deal, Colts CB Kenny Moore is in the team building on Monday, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.

news

Cowboys TE Dalton Schultz frustrated by contract talks, won't attend remainder of OTAs

NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Monday morning that Cowboys TE Dalton Schultz informed the team he won't attend the rest of voluntary OTAs, per sources informed of the situation.

news

Teammates see Patriots QB Mac Jones taking leadership qualities to 'another level'

Entering Year 2, New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones is taking a more vocal leadership role. Teammates are noticing.

news

Colts WR Michael Pittman Jr. out to become 'that definite receiver No. 1 that everybody talks about'

A stellar route runner with strong hands and tough run-after-catch ability, Indianapolis Colts wideout Michael Pittman Jr. proved last season he can be an elite playmaker.

news

Broncos WR Travis Fulgham looking to rebound: 'My game is still here. I can take over a game if I want to'

Broncos wide receiver Travis Fulgham is fighting for a roster spot. Although his short-lived hot streak in 2020 may be fading into memory, the Denver pass-catcher is confident he can still take over a game.

news

Giants' backup QB Davis Webb: Daniel Jones is 'the smartest quarterback I've been around'

During Davis Webb's first stint with the Giants, he played backup to one of the great quarterbacks in Eli Manning. Now, Webb says he think the Giants' current QB Daniel Jones actually surpasses the two-time Super Bowl champion in some ways.

news

Browns signing RB D'Ernest Johnson to one-year deal worth up to $2.4 million

The Cleveland Browns and running back D'Ernest Johnson have agreed to terms on a one-year contract worth up to $2.4 million with more than $900,000 in guarantees, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Saturday.

news

Lions CB Jeff Okudah on recovering from injury: 'I feel like I've been hungry like I haven't ate in years'

Lions cornerback Jeff Okudah has been no stranger to on-the-field hardship since joining Detroit. After suffering a torn Achilles in Week 1 of the 2021 season, the Ohio State product is "hungry" to get back on the field once again.

Purchase single game tickets for the 2022 season
BUY NOW