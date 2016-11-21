Sherman on Wentz: 'He wasn't shook. He's a rook'

Seahawks cornerback Richard Sherman knew all along that Seattle's rough-and-tumble defense would make life difficult for Eagles rookie quarterback Carson Wentz.
"He was poised. He wasn't shook. He's a rook. That's what he is," Sherman said after Sunday's 26-15 win over Philadelphia, per USA TODAY's Tom Pelissero.
"He's been kind of getting an easy walk through this league and then he ran into some people that -- we've been there before. We've seen your looks. We know your plays," Sherman said. "So, he's going to learn from it and he's going to work hard and come back."
On Sunday, Wentz finished with 218 yards, two touchdowns and a pair of picks, but much of that real estate came with the game fully out of hand. Saddled with a limited Eagles receiving corps, Wentz was held to 4.8 yards a pass on a day that saw him limited to short lobs into the heart of Seattle's defense.
"You're not going to win a ballgame throwing slants the whole game. Eventually, you're going to make a mistake," Sherman said of Wentz, whose two interceptions put the game away. "... We don't worry about things like that. We knew eventually he had to take his shot and we were happy to be there. We should've got another one."