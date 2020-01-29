Around the NFL

Sherman not intimidated by Chiefs' explosive offense

Published: Jan 29, 2020 at 01:15 PM
Headshot_Author_Nick-shook_1400x1000
Nick Shook

Around The NFL Writer

MIAMI -- The 49ers have faced some quality opponents this season, but Sunday might present them with their greatest challenge of the campaign.

It should be. It is the Super Bowl, after all.

Kansas City's offense was known for its explosiveness before these playoffs, but the fashion in which the Chiefs have won their way to Miami has been shocking.

Down 24-0 at home? No problem -- here's 51 points to wipe that out. Down 17-7 to a team that is very capable of controlling the clock the rest of the way? Not to worry, Patrick Mahomes will fix that in a jiffy.

The 49ers know their opponent brings the juice. But the 49ers also have Richard Sherman, king of confidence and keeper of those who have slighted him or his teammates -- or in Wednesday's case, the teams his squad has already conquered.

"I don't know. It'll be a great challenge for sure, but to say it's the greatest challenge would almost be a disrespect to some of the great passing games we've played, because we've played some outstanding passing teams this year," Sherman said. "We've played the Saints and everything that Drew Brees had to bring. We played Tampa Bay and early on in the season with their two 1,000-yard receivers and everything that they brought. We played the Rams and Sean (McVay) and his system and how they get things done and played them twice.

"We played some teams that can sling it around pretty good, some quarterbacks that can sling it, some receivers that are really talented. We also played Atlanta with Matt (Ryan) and Julio (Jones) and they're outstanding. But these guys are fast and they're talented, so it'll be a great challenge, for sure."

Chiefs coach Andy Reid will have the benefit of the bye week to prepare for the 49ers' No. 1 ranked pass defense, and history says that's an advantage. Reid is 23-5 in games after a bye (including playoffs), has Super Bowl coaching experience and is also calling the shots for a top-three scoring offense that averages 383.6 yards per game. Of that total, 283.7 yards have come through the air. And even if San Francisco's stout front seven can force third-and-long situations, the Chiefs own a near-50 percent third-down conversion rate (47.3 percent).

That means the onus will fall on the shoulders of Sherman and his fellow defensive backs, who will be tasked with not only blanketing speedy Chiefs pass-catchers, but also plastering to them in situations in which the ever-mobile Mahomes -- you know, the reigning NFL MVP -- escapes the pocket and extends the play.

Sherman is the last player on earth to have a lack of confidence in such a situation, though, no matter the opponent. With two Super Bowl appearances and one ring to show for it already on his resume, he packs the credentials to back up his confidence. Now it will be up to him and his teammates to prove their legitimacy on the game's grandest stage.

Super Bowl LIV details

When is the Super Bowl? Super Bowl LIV between the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers will take place on Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020, at 6:30 p.m. EST.

Where is the Super Bowl? Hard Rock Stadium will host the game in 2020, marking Miami's 11th time as Super Bowl host city.

*How to watch the Super Bowl: Tune in on Fox, with the NFL App, Yahoo Sports App, and on NFL.com. Check out more updates and info here. *

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

NFL Competition Committee to discuss possible changes to overtime rules

Rich McKay, chairman of the NFL's Competition Committee, said Sunday there is no question proposed changes to overtime will be brought up, NFL Network's Judy Battista reported.
news

Buccaneers' Pro Bowl guard Ali Marpet announces retirement after seven seasons

Ali Marpet﻿ is coming off the best season of his career. He plans for it to be his last. The Buccaneers guard announced via Instagram on Sunday that he is retiring from the NFL. The 28-year-old Marpet was a Pro Bowler in 2021, his seventh season. 
news

Saints create nearly $34M in salary-cap space by restructuring Michael Thomas, Ryan Ramczyk, Andrus Peat contracts

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported the Saints created nearly $34 million in cap space by restructuring three marquee contracts: wide receiver Michael Thomas, offensive tackle Ryan Ramczyk and guard Andrus Peat.
news

Raiders QB Derek Carr on new HC Josh McDaniels, GM Dave Ziegler: 'They've been great'

Raiders quarterback Derek Carr seems to be enjoying the new era in Las Vegas featuring head coach Josh McDaniels and general manager Dave Ziegler.
news

Former Chargers RB Lionel 'Little Train' James dies at age of 59

Former San Diego Chargers running back and Auburn University legend Lionel "Little Train" James passed away after a lengthy illness Friday at the age of 59, the school announced.
news

Ex-Bears head coach Matt Nagy returns to Chiefs as senior assistant/QB coach

Matt Nagy is returning to the Kansas City Chiefs. The former Bears head coach was hired Friday as the Chiefs senior assistant/quarterbacks coach.
news

Cardinals owner Michael Bidwill: Kyler Murray is 'part of our long-term plan'

Cardinals owner Michael Bidwill said he spoke with Kyler Murray on Thursday night, noting that the speculation regarding the team's relationship with the QB is inconsistent with his conversations.
news

NFL injury updates, latest league news from Friday, Feb. 25

The Carolina Panthers agreed to a three-year contract with pending free-agent tight end Ian Thomas on Friday, plus other news and notes from the NFL.
news

Dolphins coach Wes Welker: Jaylen Waddle is 'kind of Tyreek Hill-ish' with ball in his hands

Dolphins wide receiver Jaylen Waddle proved to be a dynamic force during his rookie season. New assistant Wes Welker compared Waddle's two set to two veteran stars.
news

Bills special teams ace Siran Neal says Buffalo has 'moved on' from kickoff issue with 13 seconds left in loss to K.C.

Buffalo Bills special team ace Siran Neal says he and his teammates have moved on from the kickoff issue that occurred with 13 seconds left in January's loss to the Kansas City Chiefs.
news

Kyler Murray, Cardinals on same page, moving forward 

Following Instagram cleanses and reports of immaturity and a lack of leadership, quarterback ﻿Kyler Murray﻿ and the Cardinals are on the same page and the goal in Glendale is moving forward, NFL Network's Jane Slater reported Thursday. 
news

NFL injury updates, latest league news from Thursday, Feb. 24

Tony Jefferson closed out the 2021 season with the Baltimore Ravens. He'll begin the 2022 league year with them, too. The Ravens announced Thursday they have re-signed the veteran safety.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW