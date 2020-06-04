Sherman, Long on why they can't just 'stick to sports'

As protests fueled by frustration, sadness and anger continue across the United States and beyond, discussion continues in the wake of George Floyd's killing while in the custody of police officers on May 25 in Minneapolis.

More and more athletes continue to speak up, but in doing so are sometimes met with naysayers' retorts that they should stick to sports.

For many, such as Raiders quarterback Derek Carr, that's just not an option anymore. Current 49ers cornerback Richard Sherman and retired Eagles defensive end Chris Long have long been known for speaking out about the world beyond the playing field.

Sherman and Long joined the NFL Network's Jim Trotter and Steve Wyche for a second straight night on NFL Total Access to discuss issues related to Floyd's death such as police brutality and racism.

However, with the forum of the NFL Network, as Wyche said, there are likely viewers saying, "I didn't watch the NFL Network to hear about political things."

So how must athletes and the sports media deal with the "stick to sports" argument in 2020?

"First of all, this is bigger than football," Trotter said. "We're talking about life and death here. These players come from these communities and they're not going to leave it at the locker room door. These are family members. Steven Jackson was a member of the NBA, so this is someone that was very close to him that was just murdered here, in George Floyd. So I would say to people, this is not something that we forget about when we walk in the locker room door. And I think from a newsroom standpoint, it's critically important that we have diversity and people of color so that we can help bring stories. Because one of the things that happened with Kap, as you know, is the message got co-opted. It became about everything other than what he was actually demonstrating about and that's the unfortunate part. And I think it's critical that we be able to stay on message and relay to people what the message is and what people what the message is and what people are fighting for."

Sticking to sports is something Long hasn't worried about for quite some time, however. The 2018 Walter Payton Man of the Year has long shrugged off those comments and proceeded forward, just as he did in the roundtable forum.

"You know we hear this all the time, we're past this stick-to-sports thing. I don't even argue about that anymore," Long said. "If you hate it so much, go figure out a way to help and you know we won't hear about it so much in the future. But we've never fixed this problem."

Sherman believes those who want athletes to speak only about sports are also often the same people cheering those players.

"That's what's crazy," Sherman said. "Sports brings so many people together and those same people who wear the jerseys, who cheer on their favorite players, they don't think about race or ethnicity or anything when they're cheering on their favorite player on their favorite team. But as soon as you leave that stadium, as soon as you go outside of sports, then it matters to some people. And I'm not saying it's all people, because it's not."

Just as Sherman believes athletes' opinions and thoughts shouldn't be confined to matters involving only the sporting world, he likewise believes the problem at hand with police brutality are not independent to the black community and should be an issue embraced by all.