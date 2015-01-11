Sherman: 'Kam Chancellor damages people's souls'

The above quote, courtesy of the Los Angeles Times' Sam Farmer, could describe the punishment Chancellor puts on opponents or the depressed state his play left Carolina fans in Saturday night.
The hard-hitting safety made numerous jaw-dropping plays. From bone-jarring hits to leaping over the offensive line on a field goal attempt -- twice. However, it was his franchise record 90-yard interception return for a touchdown that provided seismic damaged the Panthers' soul in the 31-17 Seahawks victory.
The pick -- Chancellor's third in the last three playoff games -- led to what is now being dubbed as the "Kam Quake" after CenturyLink Field briefly registered on the Richter scale, again.
Chancellor boasts the ability to offset Cam Newton's "Superman" skills, but the safety Chancellor said he doesn't want anything to do with the quarterback's moniker.
"He can have it," Chancellor said, per ESPN.com. "They call me Batman. I'm the Dark Knight. And I can't change in a phone booth or a closet."
Since brushing aside injury earlier this season, Chancellor has been one of the keys to a dominating Seahawks defense that looks poised to make a return trip to the Super Bowl.
"Kam doesn't get the respect he deserves," Sherman said. "Any time you say another strong safety is playing better than him, then you're not watching tape. Who else is playing better? Show me the tape. Show me the playoff tape. Show me in a big game that somebody else played at a higher level, and I'd appreciate it."