Around the NFL

Wednesday, May 06, 2020 11:58 PM

Sherman blames 49ers D, not Jimmy G, for SB LIV loss

Headshot_Author_Nick-shook_1400x1000
Nick Shook

Around The NFL Writer

The last NFL game played by anyone -- Super Bowl LIV -- still stings those who lost it.

It hurts a little more for Richard Sherman because he feels like his defensive teammates should have brought home a title that was within reach at the start of the fourth quarter.

No, it's not Jimmy Garoppolo's fault, despite his abysmal fourth quarter of that game. The responsibility falls on the shoulders of the defenders who surrendered the lead to Kansas City in the final period, according to Sherman.

"It's just barber shop talk. It's just something to have a topic. It's just foolish," Sherman said on KNBR radio Wednesday. ... "When you hear them blaming Jimmy, Jimmy doesn't play defense. We had a 10-point lead. We get the guy a stop, we win the game."

They didn't get a stop, instead watching eventual Super Bowl MVP Patrick Mahomes carve them up en route to 21 straight points, a heroic comeback and the NFL's greatest glory. Many were quick to blame Garoppolo, who completed just 3 of 11 passes in the final period and missed a wide-open Emmanuel Sanders on a play that could have produced a decisive touchdown.

Instead, it was Sherman and his teammates who were left to get burned by Chiefs targets.

"Jimmy played fine," Sherman continued. "He did what he was supposed to do. We got to finish that game out. I got to finish that game out. I got to do what I'm supposed to do. I'm an All-Pro player, I got to play All-Pro down the stretch."

It's a shift in tone from the analysis that immediately followed the loss, which at the time essentially split the blame evenly between the defense's fourth-quarter meltdown and Garoppolo's retreat into his shell when the lights shined brightest. It was fair -- after all, average quarterback play in the fourth gets the Niners closer to a win than what Garoppolo produced -- but it seemed slanted more toward the quarterback than the defense that suddenly couldn't stop a nosebleed.

"I think, along with other leaders on the team, we would defend him vigorously because that had nothing to do with him," Sherman said.

Maybe not quite, but it's encouraging to see a veteran stand up for his quarterback. With the 49ers retooled and ready to make another run at a Lombardi, that type of solidarity is what a championship contender will need when times get tough.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley (26) runs the football during an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Monday, Dec. 9, 2019, in Philadelphia. The Eagles defeated the Giants in overtime, 23-17. (Ryan Kang via AP)
news

Saquon Barkley worried about 'little things,' not new, big contract

Asked if he'd seen news of Christian McCaffrey's new deal, the Giants RB said he had, but a new deal isn't at the top of his priority list. 
Arizona Cardinals' Chandler Jones, front, recovers a fumble by New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)
news

Daniel Jones focusing on ball security after rookie year fumbles

Giants quarterback Daniel Jones struggled with fumbles during his rookie season in New York. This offseason, he knows ball security is a top priority.
NFL extends virtual offseason through May 29
news

NFL extends virtual offseason through May 29

The NFL's virtual offseason has been extended at least two weeks. The period was originally slated to end on Friday, May 15.
Los Angeles Chargers center Mike Pouncey (53) warms up, before an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins, Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019, in Miami Gardens, Fla. AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
news

Chargers' Mike Pouncey says he's cleared for when activities resume

The Chargers received welcome news Wednesday as veteran center Mike Pouncey told reports that he has been medically cleared by the doctors who performed his neck surgery.
Rams introduce new uniforms ahead of start of SoFi Stadium era
news

Rams introduce new uniforms ahead of start of SoFi Stadium era

The Los Angeles Rams unveiled their new uniforms for the upcoming 2020 season on Wednesday.
LeSean McCoy could see himself ending career with Eagles
news

LeSean McCoy could see himself ending career with Eagles

The All-Decade RB will return for his 12th and probably final season in 2020, but where will McCoy land? He hinted he'd be open to a return to Philly.
Emmitt Smith: Cowboys can't play 'chicken' with Dak Prescott
news

Emmitt Smith: Cowboys can't play 'chicken' with Dak Prescott

The former Dallas RB  had to hold out into the regular season before Jerry Jones and Smith's representation came to an agreement. Could Dak do the same?
Chicago Bears cornerback Prince Amukamara plays against the Detroit Lions during the first half of an NFL football game in Chicago, Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
news

Raiders, CB Prince Amukamara agree to terms

A former Giants first-round pick and standout with the Bears, cornerback Prince Amukamara and the Raiders have agreed to terms, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo and NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported on Tuesday.
Washington Redskins' Dwayne Haskins throws during the first half of an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Matt Ludtke)
news

Urban Meyer: Dwayne Haskins needs 'great players,' 'elite culture'

Urban Meyer believes criticism of Dwayne Haskins is unwarranted and that what the young QB really needs is good leadership and great players around him. 
Colts feel they have '1-1 punch' in Marlon Mack, Jonathan Taylor
news

Colts feel they have '1-1 punch' in Marlon Mack, Jonathan Taylor

The addition of Jonathan Taylor to Indy's backfield, which already boasts Marlon Mack, sets the Colts up to have one of the league's best backfields, their OC says.
Schalke's Weston McKennie, left, reacts after Schalke's Haji Wright, right, scored his side's first goal during the German Bundesliga soccer match between FC Schalke 04 and Bayer Leverkusen in Gelsenkirchen, Germany, Wednesday, Dec. 19, 2018. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner)
news

NFL to closely monitor restart of soccer in Europe

Soccer's return without fans in Europe on May 16 will provide the NFL with its closest comparison to date since the COVID-19 pandemic shut down major sports two months ago.
Atlanta Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo (7) during an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints, Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019, in Atlanta. The Saints won 26-18. (Aaron Doster via AP)
news

Falcons could bring in competition for kicker Younghoe Koo

Falcons coach Dan Quinn said the team might fill its final open roster spot with a kicker to push Koo in 2020.
See all the Action

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

START FREE TRIAL