Sherman blames 49ers D, not Jimmy G, for SB LIV loss

It's a shift in tone from the analysis that immediately followed the loss, which at the time essentially split the blame evenly between the defense's fourth-quarter meltdown and Garoppolo's retreat into his shell when the lights shined brightest. It was fair -- after all, average quarterback play in the fourth gets the Niners closer to a win than what Garoppolo produced -- but it seemed slanted more toward the quarterback than the defense that suddenly couldn't stop a nosebleed.