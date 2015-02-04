Around the NFL

Sherman after second Brady pick: 'His heart's gone'

Published: Feb 03, 2015 at 11:16 PM

Richard Sherman and the Seahawks thought they had Tom Brady knocked out well before New England's game-winning drive in the fourth quarter.

In a wired segment for Inside The NFL, which will also be shown on NFL Network at 9 p.m. ET Wednesday, the outspoken cornerback tells his teammates that Brady is "scared, his heart's gone. It's almost gone."

Seattle scored on the ensuing possession, which gave them a 10-point lead heading into the fourth quarter. Teams carrying a 10-point advantage or more into the final 15 minutes were 29-0 in Super Bowl history. Think about that for a minute. Sherman is naturally confident, but he had no reason not to feel that way on the world's biggest stage.

Among the other highlights, depending on whether or not you're a Seahawks fan:

»Russell Wilson asking Pete Carroll what happened after the final play. Carroll, obviously trying to process one of the most heartbreaking moments in sports history, said: "They ... undercut the route."

»Tom Brady, after throwing the go-ahead touchdown: "D's gotta make a play. Gotta intercept one."

» Carroll's initial reaction to the pick, which was simply: "Oh, no!" He then tossed his headset.

The best -- again, or worst -- part about this Super Bowl is that there are so many untold stories that will eventually trickle out. The final play call is still shrouded in a good deal of mystery, as is Bill Belichick's strategy on the goal line.

Of course, we won't hear any of it until either coach retires. That's why we should hope that Bruce Arians and Rex Ryan coach in every Super Bowl.

The latest Around The NFL Podcast recaps Super Bowl XLIX, including Malcolm Butler's game-sealing pick, Tom Brady's legacy and more. Find more Around The NFL content on NFL NOW.

