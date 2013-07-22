Sheriff says UF's Morrison should have been warned

Published: Jul 22, 2013 at 04:48 PM
Chase Goodbread

Original Content Writer

The Alachua County deputy who arrested Florida linebacker Antonio Morrison over the weekend for barking at his police dog should have issued a warning first, according to the county sheriff.

GatorSports.com released a video of the arrest, and spoke to sheriff Sadie Darnell, who said: "Our deputies are caught in a lot of threatening situations and are having to make rational, very well thought out decisions in the context of chaos, and sometimes they don't think them all the way through."

It's too little, too late for Morrison, who, after his second arrest in a little more than a month, was suspended by UF coach Will Muschamp for a minimum of two games.

That includes the Gators' Sept. 7 road game at Miami. Morrison is projected as UF's starting middle linebacker as a sophomore this fall, and is considered among the most talented players on a highly-regarded defense.

The audio in the eight-plus minute video is unintelligible in the early portion while Morrison is being cuffed at the hood of the police car, but deputy William Arnold's comments are audible once he is behind the wheel.

