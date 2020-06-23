Around the NFL

Tuesday, Jun 23, 2020 05:49 PM

Sheila Ford Hamp 'would completely support' Lions signing Kaepernick

Grant Gordon

NFL.com Digital Content Producer

It was a milestone day for the Ford family, as Sheila Ford Hamp took on principal ownership and chairwoman duties from her mother Martha Firestone Ford, who stepped down from the role Tuesday.

Along with those duties came an introductory press conference and questions regarding how the Lions will handle potential player protests during the season and if she would welcome signing Colin Kaepernick.

Hamp minced no words in lending her support to her players' right to peacefully protest and her coaching and management if they chose to sign Kaepernick.

"If our coaches and our general manager all thought it was a good idea to bring him in, I would completely support that," Hamp said during a conference call.

Heading into 2020, longtime starter Matthew Stafford is expected to return from injury as the Lions starting quarterback with free-agent signee Chase Daniel likely as the backup and David Blough as the third-stringer.

Kaepernick has not played in the NFL since 2016 -- the year in which he began kneeling during the national anthem to protest and call attention to police brutality and social injustice.

Since the May 25 killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis while in police custody, protests and a renewed call to action for racial equality and addressing police brutality have spread through the United States -- and beyond. In addition, calls for Kaepernick to re-enter the league and a team to sign him have grown.

Thus, Hamp voiced her support of signing Kaepernick, as well as her backing of her players following suit with protests.

"I think the understanding is completely different now. I mean, I think, people, I mean most people really understand what the kneeling was all about," Hamp said. "I know that the commissioner has said, and I completely agree, that we support our players' right to peaceful protest. We support the First Amendment. I think this is really, finally, finally, thank goodness, gotten national attention. That this is a serious problem and we as an organization plan to listen to our players and support them any way we can."

Related Content

Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bienemy watches from the sideline during the NFL Super Bowl 54 football game against the San Francisco 49ers, Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020, in Miami Gardens, Fla. The Chiefs defeated the 49ers 31-20. (Kevin Terrell via AP)
news

Eric Bieniemy: HC job will happen when 'timing is right'

In the eyes of many, it's been too long that Eric Bieniemy has remained a candidate and hasn't become a head coach, but the Chiefs OC remains patient for the "right fit."
Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin looks on during the first half of an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Gail Burton)
news

Mike Tomlin says he would support Steelers players protesting

Steelers coach Mike Tomlin told reporters Tuesday that he and the organization would support player protests during the upcoming 2020 season.

New England Patriots wide receiver Antonio Brown (17) on the sidelines,during the first half at an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins, Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
news

Seahawks, Ravens have discussed signing Antonio Brown

The Seattle Seahawks and Baltimore Ravens have had internal discussions about potentially signing free-agent wide receiver Antonio Brown, NFL Network's Michael Silver reports.
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (7) looks to pass during a regular season Week 16 NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the New Orleans Saints in New Orleans on Sunday, Dec. 23, 2018. The Saints beat the Steelers 31-28. (Matt Patterson via AP)
news

Tomlin: Medical experts comfortable with Big Ben's rehab

Mike Tomlin said he hasn't personally witnessed Ben Roethlisberger's workouts this offseason. But the Steelers coach noted Big Ben is pleased with his progress after missing most of last season with an elbow injury, and so are his doctors.
TAMPA, FL - MAY 11, 2020 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers is photographed in uniform for the first time as a member of the Bucs. Photo By Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
news

Tom Brady, Bucs players hold workout despite NFLPA warning

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady and about a dozen of his teammates held a workout Tuesday, days after the NFLPA warned players to halt private sessions.
Dobbins lands in a great spot for his future fantasy value, as the Ravens led the NFL in rushing percentage and should continue in that mold under OC Greg Roman. The issue is his short-term value, as the team is loaded at running back with Mark Ingram, Gus Edwards and Justice Hill all in the mix. So while Dobbins will no doubt see some of the workload, he isn't likely to see enough to make a major impact in 2020.
news

Ravens OC: Involving Dobbins in loaded backfield a 'good' problem

The Ravens stacked strength on strength with the selection of RB J.K. Dobbins in the 2020 draft. Offensive coordinator Greg Roman isn't worried about finding a way to utilize all the backfield weapons at his disposal. 
Lions owner Martha Ford stepping down, will be succeeded by daughter
news

Lions owner Martha Ford stepping down, will be succeeded by daughter

The Detroit Lions announced Tuesday that Martha Firestone Ford, who took over after William Clay Ford Sr. died in 2014, stepped down as the principal owner of the team. Sheila Ford Hamp will succeed her mother as the club's principal owner and chairman.
Los Angeles Rams quarterback Jared Goff (16) throws a pass during an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings, Thursday, Sept. 27, 2018 in Los Angeles. (Ben Liebenberg/NFL)
news

Rams OC wants Jared Goff to take 'ownership' of offense in 2020

The Los Angeles Rams will feature a number of new players on offense in this year, and offensive coordinator Kevin O'Connell wants Jared Goff to put his stamp on the unit.
Breshad Perriman: Jets' offense 'can be really dangerous'
news

Breshad Perriman: Jets' offense 'can be really dangerous'

Last season, the New York Jets' offense ranked near the bottom of the league. Can newly acquired wideout Breshad Perriman and rookie Denzel Mims help quarterback Sam Darnold turn things around?
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott watches against the Detroit Lions during an NFL football game in Detroit, Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
news

Dak Prescott signs franchise tag tender with Cowboys

Dak Prescott signed his franchise tag tender on Monday and is locked in for the 2020 season with the Dallas Cowboys. 
Baltimore Ravens offensive lineman Matt Skura looks on as he warms up against the Kansas City Chiefs during a NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 22, 2018, in Kansas City, Mo. The Chiefs defeated the Ravens, 33-28. (G. Newman Lowrance via AP)
news

John Harbaugh: Matt Skura's recovery from knee injury 'remarkable'

The Ravens escaped last season with few big injuries other than center Matt Skura, but coach John Harbaugh was brimming with excitement on his quick recovery.
See all the Action

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

START FREE TRIAL