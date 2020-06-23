Sheila Ford Hamp 'would completely support' Lions signing Kaepernick

Since the May 25 killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis while in police custody, protests and a renewed call to action for racial equality and addressing police brutality have spread through the United States -- and beyond. In addition, calls for Kaepernick to re-enter the league and a team to sign him have grown.

"I think the understanding is completely different now. I mean, I think, people, I mean most people really understand what the kneeling was all about," Hamp said. "I know that the commissioner has said, and I completely agree, that we support our players' right to peaceful protest. We support the First Amendment. I think this is really, finally, finally, thank goodness, gotten national attention. That this is a serious problem and we as an organization plan to listen to our players and support them any way we can."